Pulse season 1 episode 4 recap: Did Danny’s judgment cost Hank his life?

Pulse season 1 episode 4 opens in the aftermath of Hurricane Abby, where the emergency department at York Memorial is barely holding itself together. The storm may have passed, but for the hospital staff, the real test begins now.

With overflowing hallways, dwindling resources, and emotions at an all-time high, the episode centers on a devastating question: Was Danny responsible for the death of a patient who had survived the hurricane but not the hospital?

Yes, Dr. Danny Simms’ lapse in judgment played a role in the death of Hank, a volunteer firefighter who survived a hurricane only to be failed by the very hospital meant to save him. The overwhelmed acting Chief Resident is confronted with the limits of her leadership. When Hank pleads for help, Danny dismisses him coldly, telling him to wait his turn.

Minutes later, Hank collapses and dies. Whether due to exhaustion or emotional burnout, Danny’s decision wasn’t just harsh—it was fatal. And as Pulse season 1 episode 4 unfolds, it becomes clear this mistake would leave scars deeper than any storm.

Pulse season 1: What after the Storm?

Pulse season 1 episode 4 begins with Dr. Danny Simms standing on the hospital roof, staring out at a city scarred by the hurricane. But her moment of reflection is cut short when a medevac chopper arrives, carrying more patients—including Hank, a volunteer firefighter struck by debris during a rescue. He’s conscious and stable—for now.

Inside the hospital, the power is back on, bringing some relief. Vero, previously in critical condition, is safely back on a ventilator. But for many others, the damage is done. With patient rooms full and the overflow spilling into hallways, the ER staff are overwhelmed. As acting Chief Resident in the absence of Dr. Phillips, Danny tries to manage it all—but the cracks are showing.

Pulse season 1: A new authority enters the scene

Into this chaos steps Dr. Lucy Broussard, dispatched from Kennedy Hospital to take charge. She immediately challenges Danny’s ability to lead, criticizing the disorder in the emergency department. During a tense debrief, Danny is unable to explain a recently vacated patient room, a clear sign of communication breakdown among the staff.

Despite Broussard's tough exterior, she’s not entirely wrong. Danny’s leadership, though well-intentioned, is shaky. Personal distractions, especially the fallout from her relationship with Phillips, are clearly impacting her judgment. Her attempts to hide from Harper, her sister and a fellow doctor, only further isolate her.

Amid all this, Hank grows restless. Despite his serious injuries, he’s kept waiting for a room. Frustrated and short of breath, he calls out Danny in front of the staff. Under pressure, she snaps, coldly telling him that no one is entitled to special treatment.

Her words sting, and moments later, Hank collapses. Despite resuscitation efforts, he dies. A man who risked his life to save others is lost not to the hurricane but to the hospital that was supposed to protect him.

Pulse season 1: Resentment, regret, and resilience

In the wake of Hank’s death, Danny retreats emotionally. Harper finds her, but instead of comfort, their conversation erupts into blame. Danny accuses her sister of forcing her to report Phillips to HR, a move that fractured both her career and her personal life.

Meanwhile, the rest of the staff continues to stabilize the ER. Dr. Cruz steps up, freeing surgical nurses and opening bed space—actions that help relieve some of the pressure. This doesn't go unnoticed by Broussard, who later tells Danny she has earned her respect, despite the visible strain and earlier missteps.

As Phillips leaves the hospital following his suspension, he offers Danny one final piece of advice:

“Don’t trust Broussard.”

The episode then flashes back nine months, showing the roots of Danny and Phillips’ complicated relationship. Their attraction, once hidden under professional tension, eventually erupted into something more intimate—muddying the waters in ways that are still playing out.

Episode 4 of Pulse season 1 is a gripping examination of how leadership falters when personal and professional worlds collide. Danny may not have intended harm, but Hank’s death under her watch leaves a mark. In a hospital where survival depends on every second, even one misjudgment can cost a life. And as new power dynamics shift into place, it’s clear the storm is far from over.

Catch the latest episode of Pulse season 1 streaming on Netflix.

