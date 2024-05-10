Rachael Harris wants to do a Lucifer rewatch podcast with members of the cast, is in talks with Tom Ellis

Rachael Harris, the American actress and comedian, recently opened up about her desire to start a Lucifer series rewatch podcast and revealed that she already spoke to Tom Ellis about the same.

The 56-year-old was part of the Netflix drama where Ellis played the original fallen angel, who now lives in Los Angeles and she played his psychiatrist, Dr. Linda Martin. On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, Harris was at the premiere of her new Netflix comedy, Mother of the Bride, when she told Entertainment Tonight's Deidre Behar:

"I just texted Tom Ellis the other day about the fact that Suits is doing their rewatch podcast. I said, 'Tom, let's do a rewatch Lucifer podcast!'"

The actress said Tom was still considering the idea.

Rachael Harris says she and Tom Ellis have discussed doing a Lucifer rewatch podcast

Rachel Harris played the role of Dr. Linda Martin in Lucifer, as a therapist who lived in Los Angeles and served as a central character in the series. The Morningstar also often sought her counsel which usually involved personal issues with romantic interest Chloe Decker (played by Lauren German) or his family.

She is also famous for her roles in Goosebumps, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Suits, Hangover, and as a guest star in numerous other TV shows. On Wednesday, she was at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie Mother of the Bride.

Rachael Harris revealed in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight that she was interested in working on a Lucifer rewatch podcast. She explained that she had already spoken to Tom Ellis, who was contemplating the idea, and added:

"I would love to have Tom, D.B. [Woodside], any of them. Anybody to do that show with. I mean, like, we would all be amazing."

According to the actress, Ellis is currently busy as he and his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer just welcomed their first child together via surrogacy, daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer.

Rachael Harris mentioned to ET's Deidre Behar that she was inspired by the Suits podcast. She played the role of Sheila Sazs, the wife of Louis Litt, played by Rick Hoffman.

The comedian appeared on 27 episodes of the legal drama. Rachael Harris said she was also "manifesting" a role in the upcoming spinoff series, Suits L.A, pitching the idea,

"I think Louis and I need to move to Los Angeles. Maybe somebody has a bad allergy, they can't be around mold anymore in New York and they need to go to a dryer climate. I just want them to be a huge success first and then let me, like, cameo on it."

Expand Tweet

The Suits podcast, however, does not have a release date yet. Rachael Harris plays the role of Janise, the sister of the main lead Lana in Mother of the Bride.

She acts as a mediator between the two main scorned lovers, who are reunited because of their children. Most of the movie was filmed in Phuket, Thailand. She shared her experience with filming:

"Filming it was such a dream -- to go to Thailand, and to be with this incredible cast. It was great for me to watch it [at the premiere] because I felt like I've fallen in love with this film. I fell in love watching it and got to be in it!"

The project also stars Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Benjamin Bratt, Chad Michael Murray, Sean Teale, and more.

The Mother of the Bride film was released on Netflix on May 9, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback