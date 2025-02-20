Reacher season 3 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

After a triple-episode drop for the premiere on Prime Video, Reacher season 3 episode 4 will follow a weekly release schedule. Episode 4, Dominique, will be available on February 27, 2025, at 12 am PT.

Debuted on February 20, 2025, the new season continues the story of Jack Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, as he starts his most difficult mission yet. This season, based on Lee Child's 2003 novel Persuader, seems to have more intense action and plenty of suspense.

As always, Jack Reacher is back at work, but this time, he's working for the DEA as a spy. He has to sneak into a shady import business as part of his mission. Things get more personal, though, when Reacher finds a link to his past.

Fans have already seen how an exciting season can begin with the first few episodes. But Reacher season 3 episode 4 is coming up soon, and folks can't wait to see what Jack Reacher does next.

Reacher season 3 episode 4 releases on February 27, 2025

Reacher season 3 episode 4 will be out on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The new episode will be available on Prime Video at 12 am PT. Fans from all over the world will get a chance to enjoy the show from different time zones.

So here is a table that shows the exact times for Reacher season 3 episode 4:

Region Release Day and Date Time USA (Pacific Time) Thursday, February 27, 2025 12 am PT USA (Eastern Time) Thursday, February 27, 2025 3 am ET Brazil (BRT) Thursday, February 27, 2025 5 am BRT UK (BST) Thursday, February 27, 2025 8 am BST Central Europe (CET) Thursday, February 27, 2025 10 am CET India (IST) Thursday, February 27, 2025 1:30 pm IST South Africa (SAST) Thursday, February 27, 2025 9 am SAST Philippines (PHT) Thursday, February 27, 2025 3 pm PHT Australia (ACDT) Thursday, February 27, 2025 7 pm ACDT New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, February 27, 2025 9 pm NZST

Reacher season 3 episode 4: What to expect

Reacher season 3 episode 4, Dominique, is expected to show Jack Reacher continuing to move up in Zachary Beck's criminal group. Reacher has been taking steps in previous episodes to secure his position within the organization.

He is now getting closer to the truth as the episode should go into more detail about the criminal group Reacher has joined, as tensions rise as he gets closer to his goal.

Fans can look forward to more intense action, smarter fights, and Reacher's signature way of dealing with dangerous situations: with his fists, brains, and sheer willpower. It will be a race against time as Jack gets closer to finding the real mastermind behind the operation. The stakes have never been higher.

Reacher season 3 episode 3 recap

When Reacher season 3 episode 3 starts, Jack Reacher is still deeply inside Zachary Beck's criminal network. Reacher has now earned the right to play a bigger part in Beck's plan after proving his loyalty in the first two episodes. In this episode, Reacher does some brave things to improve his reputation and learn more about Beck's illegal activities.

Reacher's plan to kill Chapman Duke, Beck's head of security, is shown at the start of the episode. Reacher sets up a firefight at an empty DEA safehouse with the help of DEA agent Susan Duffy to make it look like two groups are attacking each other violently.

During this fight, Reacher shoots Beck in the head, making it look like a deadly trap. The trick works, and Beck is scared and impressed by how smart Reacher is. He immediately promotes him within the organization, bringing him closer to the center of Beck's criminal empire.

Reacher learns a shocking truth from Zachary Beck's son, Richard Beck, that Zachary is not the mastermind behind the operation. Julius McCabe is the real boss, and he's been pulling the strings the whole time.

Reacher finds out that McCabe kidnapped Richard, chopped his left ear off, and has been forcing Zachary to share his criminal empire. Reacher's mission is now even more dangerous because McCabe turns out to be way more vicious person than Beck.

Reacher and Richard's bond starts to get closer. Gradually, Reacher tries to get more information about his father's 'rug' business. He also saves Richard from getting bullied by some seniors from his school. Reacher's attention shifts, and now his main goal is to face McCabe.

The first three episodes of Reacher season 3 are available on Prime Video.

