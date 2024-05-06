Reginald the Vampire Season 2 episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Reginald the Vampire season 2 is scheduled to arrive on Syfy on May 8, 2024. The first season of the comedy on vampires, which premiered in October 2022, stayed at number 2 on the charts for the channel for a while. In January 2023, the series got an announcement of renewal for a second season.

For the uninitiated, Reginald the Vampire is the story of an overweight vampire, Reginald Andres. The series is based on Johnny B. Truant's book series titled Fat Vampire. The initial season 1 comprised 10 episodes. However, after its good reception, a second season was announced with an as-yet-unknown number of episodes.

The series received a 70% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 63/100 on the Metacritic scale. The show garnered favourable reviews in an already overcrowded genre due to the humorous twist played by Jacob Batalon in the titular role.

Reginald the Vampire season 2 episode 1: Release date and time

Savannah Basley and Jacob Batalon in the series (Image via Instagram)

As mentioned before, Reginald the Vampire season 2 episode 1 will be released on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 10 pm ET.

All the regions that can access the show can watch it simultaneously as per the timing in their time zones. The timings for some of the regions are detailed below:

Region/Time zone Day and date of release Time of release Pacific Time Wednesday, May 8, 2024 7 PM Central Time Wednesday, May 8, 2024 9 PM Eastern Time Wednesday, May 8, 2024 10 PM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, May 9, 2024 2 AM Central European Time Thursday, May 9, 2024 3 AM Japan/South Korea Time Thursday, May 9, 2024 11 AM Australian Eastern Time Thursday, May 9, 2024 12 PM

Where to watch Reginald the Vampire season 2 episode 1?

Jacob's Reginald in a scene from the series (Image via Instagram)

Syfy is the official platform that airs Reginald the Vampire season 2. Owned by NBC Universal Media Group, Syfy is a basic cable television channel that operates only in America through local distributors. As such, viewers in the US can access the channel through their local distributor or cable service provider.

However, Syfy has started a Syfy app that can be accessed through various devices. Moreover, various streaming platforms allow their subscribers to watch Syfy shows. Notable streaming platforms allowing Syfy are YouTube TV, fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV.

Viewers belonging to regions outside the US and without access to any of the aforementioned streaming platforms, can look for reliable VPN services to connect to the channel.

Reginald the Vampire season 2: Expected plot and cast

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Reginald the Vampire season 2 reads:

"Reginald goes big or goes home; Maurice is the new Deacon; Nikki is the Killer Diller."

As per the synopsis, Maurice will likely take a more prominent role, where he will be more of a preacher-like personality. That may add to the interesting twist to the plot that will affect the vampire community.

Meanwhile, Nikki, who inadvertently has fallen for his target, may become unrelenting in her moves inciting more excitement. However, Reginald will face a significant choice and needs to step up with his action.

A new character, Balestro, an angel, is joining the team in the upcoming season. Balestro, played by Garfield Wilson of Peter Pan & Wendy fame, was onboarded last summer. Deadline describes the character as dignified, confident and intimidating with the mission of eliminating all vampires.

The series will arrive on the official channel of Syfy (Image via Instagram)

Harley Peyton, showrunner and creator, spoke to Syfy Wire hinting at a vampire-angels war in the upcoming season. While he warned that the war may not be a huge deal, it ensnares Reginald in big trouble. In a humorous turn, Peyton said that the angel may take its first sip of a slushy.

The cast of Reginald the Vampire season 2 will have Jacob Batalon in the titular role of Reginald, supported by Marguerite Hannah as Ashley, Mandela Van Peebles as Maurice Miller and Christin Park as Nikki.

The remaining cast will include some of the characters from season 1 like Em Haine as Sarah Kinney, Aren Buchholz as Todd, Savannah Basley as Angela and Georgia Waters as Penelope. Garfield Wilson's Balestro, appearing this season, will be seen in an important role.

Look out for Reginald the Vampire season 2 episode 1, titled The Pompatus of Love, slated to arrive on Syfy on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback