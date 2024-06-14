Reginald the Vampire season 2 episode 6 ending explained: Will Abraham help the vampires defeat Balestro?

Reginald The Vampire season 2 is currently streaming on Syfy. The sixth episode titled Blood, Sweat, and Glitter premiered on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. The series is about Reginald, a vampire who gets to learn about his unrecognized powers after fighting all kinds of hurdles in life.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Reginald The Vampire season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

In episode 5, the vampires fail to execute Operation Balestro. They are aware of the fact that a new plan has to be devised to save the vampire species from eradication as well as to kill Balestro. However, no plan is formulated by the end of the episode. Meanwhile, Sarah, Maurice, and Reginald are seen going on a mission to solve riddles and look for the mighty Abraham, who can turn vampires back into humans.

The latest episode is not only mysterious but also hopeful as viewers get to know that Abraham is the son of Balestro. At the end, Abraham throws Sarah, Reginald, and Maurice out of the party. Even though he is reluctant to help, he eventually gives them a hint to defeat Balestro.

Will Abraham help the vampires formulate a plan to win the battle? Or will he stay out of the vampy affair? This would be interesting to see as the story progresses.

Reginald the Vampire season 2 episode 6: The Search for Abraham

In Reginald the Vampire season 2 episode 6, the trio (Sarah, Maurice, and Reginald) has a hard time searching for Abraham. They first arrive in front of Abraham’s hotel in Spokane where they are seen solving riddles. Soon they discover an elevator and are stuck in a loop.

Initially, Sarah and Reginald find their way to the party where they meet Santos, who does not reveal Abraham's location. When the trio finally meets Abraham, he tells Reginald and his gang that he doesn’t want to take part in the angel vampire vendetta and shows zero interest.

However, he tells the other vamps not to underestimate him. It is also unveiled that Abraham is the son of Balestro. Before kicking Reggie and his squad out of the party, Abraham gives them a hint saying 'Claire is the Key.'

Is the hunt for Abraham worth it in Reginald the Vampire?

Right now vampires are running out of time. They need to build an army and devise a strong plan to prevent their eradication. Abraham has a lot of experience and is a highly powerful vampire, so yes, the hunt for him in episode 6 is worthwhile. He may be the wild card that could help them get rid of Balestro. However, in the latest episode, he is hesitant to do so. Nonetheless, he leaves them with a clue which is more like a riddle at this point.

What does the future hold?

The future of the vampirism seems dull at this point. The key players, namely Abraham and Uriel, are not on their side to support them. At the end of the sixth episode, Uriel even kills Mike and leaves Todd in distress and heartbroken. Also when Iris stays with Angela to help find a spell to take down Balestro, there are no massive breakouts on that too.

The only positive is the hint of Abraham and the summoning of Sabnock by Angela and Iris. Will the vampires be able to devise a strategy based on the hint? How will Sabnock help fight Balestro? These questions are likely to be answered in further episodes.

Fans are left to wonder if Abraham will come to rescue his frenemies when the time comes, or if will he stay away from the mess as Abraham stresses the fact that he should not be underestimated.

Where to Watch Reginald the Vampire Season 2?

The only network to air this comedy-horror TV show is Syfy. New episodes of Reginald the Vampire premiere on Syfy every Wednesday. Moreover, season one is also available on Prime Video.

Conclusion

At the end of episode 6, Reginald and his team do not have much time to come up with a plan to save themselves from the divine threat that is yet to come. It will be interesting to see how they act on the clue provided by Abraham.

Justin's grimoire has a lot more in store to explore than viewers already know. Will the grimoire be of any help in the future? Will Abraham not come to aid the vamps? All the unanswered questions will be dealt with as the series progresses.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Reginald the Vampire season 2.

