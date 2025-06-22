Revival season 1 episode 3: Release date, where to watch, and more

Revival season 1 episode 3, Reality Check, is slated to release at 10 pm ET on June 26, 2025, on Syfy in the United States and the CTV Sci-Fi channel in Canada.

The sisters Dana and Em continue to investigate the events that led to Em's death on Revival Day. The supernatural event that shook the small town of Wausau will reveal more secrets and mysteries as the season progresses.

The episode's official synopsis reads:

"As Wausau fractures, Dana's search brings her into conflict with a dangerous local family."

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Revival season 1 episode 3.

When to watch Revival season 1 episode 3?

Revival season 1 episode 3 will release at 10 pm ET on Thursday, June 26, 2025. Below is a look at the episode's release timings across different time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Thursday, June 26, 2025 10:00 pm Central Time Thursday, June 26, 2025 09:00 pm Mountain Time Thursday, June 26, 2025 08:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, June 27, 2025 02:00 am Central European Time Friday, June 27, 2025 04:00 am Eastern European Time Friday, June 27, 2025 04:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, June 27, 2025 07:30 am

Where to watch Revival season 1 episode 3?

Viewers will need a cable connection to watch Revival season 1 episode 3 on the Syfy channel. The episode will also be available on the Syfy app the next day. Non-cable users can still watch the latest episodes of the supernatural horror series through streaming services like Hulu and Peacock, which provide access to Syfy's wide catalog of shows and movies.

Through Hulu's Live TV option, viewers can easily watch the series along with a host of other channels. The three Hulu + Live TV plans range in cost from $82.99 to $87.99 per month.

Peacock is another great option to watch Revival without cable services. Its ad-supported Peacock Premium plan costs $7.99 per month and $79.99 per year, and the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus plan costs $13.99 per month and $139.99 per year.

Other options include subscribing to Sling Blue for $45.99 per month, DirecTV Stream for $86.99 per month, YouTube TV for $82.99 per month, Spectrum TV for $53.19 per month, and Fubo for $84.99 per month.

What happened in Revival season 1 episode 2?

In Revival episode 2, Em tries to piece together the puzzle of how she died. She speaks to her ex-lover, Aaron Weimar, hoping to learn about the events that led to her death. However, Aaron shares that he did not meet her that fateful night.

By the end of the episode, she bonds with a musician named Rhodey, who is also a reviver. He invites her to attend his music performance at the November Dismember, and she tags along with him.

Elsewhere, Dana's son, Cooper, gets lost in the woods and is found by a mysterious man named Blaine.

The aggressive reviver, Arlene, wakes up in the morgue and goes on a killing spree at the hospital before cradling a newborn baby in the maternity ward. But she escapes before Wayne and Dana can track her down. Wayne comes across Blaine, who warns him that the "gates of Hell have opened," in response to Arlene's disappearance.

Upon searching Em's room, Dana finds a bag of pills and confronts her roommate, Mathurin, about Em's drug history. Mathurin reveals that she knows who is responsible for Em's death before the episode ends.

What to expect from Revival season 1 episode 3?

An image of Ibrahim from the supernatural series Revival (Image via Instagram/@syfy)

Revival season 1 episode 3 will reveal the identity of the person Mathurin suspects killed Em. However, it's more likely to be a red herring. The episode will also offer more clues about how Revival Day came to be.

As per the synopsis, Dana will encounter a local family that can shed more light on the supernatural event that brought the dead to life. The search for Arlene, who is on the run, may also turn up some interesting leads.

Furthermore, Em and Rhodey may get close to each other and together, succeed at solving the mystery of Em's death.

Viewers can watch all episodes of Revival on Syfy in the United States.

