Rick and Morty season 8 episode 5 ending explained: What did Rick do in space? 

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 5 continues the show's trend of blending mayhem with social commentary, offering viewers yet another glimpse of just how unaltered the main duo remains. Rick and Morty embark on what begins as a curious adventure and becomes an outright intergalactic catastrophe, just another day in their open-ended reality.

Ad

Titled Cryo Mort A Rickver, the episode starts as a routine mission but rapidly devolves into a bloody class war, a botched robbery, and a seemingly endless roll call of victims, all due to Rick's typical selfish nature.

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 5 goes deep into the effects of their actions once more. Throughout their journey, Rick's inability to consider the consequences of his actions ultimately threatens an entire space society. Morty, naturally, is reluctant but begrudgingly cooperates with Rick's schemes, a routine that's become all too common.

Ad

Trending

In Rick and Morty season 8 episode 5, Rick sparks a deadly class war aboard a cryo ship while attempting to rob its vault, causing chaos and numerous casualties in space.

What did Rick and Morty do in space in Rick and Morty season 8 episode 5?

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Rick and Morty season 8 episode 5, the duo comes across a cryo ship drifting in space. While Morty is merely curious, Rick is immediately more interested in what he can pilfer.

Upon initiating an alarm, Rick involuntarily sends Morty into a cryo chamber, and upon waking, they find themselves in considerably different social groups within the same space colony.

Rick is treated like royalty in a luxury suite, while Morty is presumed to be working class. Instead of using the confusion as an excuse to sneak out, Rick decides to go along with the lie, relishing the benefits of his new reputation. He targets a vault full of possible loot and leaves Morty to sort things out for himself.

Ad

What follows is a full-scale class revolt, with ships colliding into one another, individuals perishing, and pandemonium breaking out all over the colony, all initiated by Rick's desire to rob the establishment and Morty's inability to refuse.

What transpired in Cryo Mort A Rickver in Rick and Morty season 8 episode 5?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The episode demonstrates just how fast everything unravels when left to Rick's own devices. As Morty falters on the lower decks, Rick is sipping cocktails and wooing the upper class. Morty, attempting to play the good guy, accidentally sparks a worker uprising.

However, rather than culminating in justice or change, it merely engenders a bloody struggle between the classes. The two sides proceed to fight out across space, leveling portions of their environment along the way.

Ad

Ultimately, Rick attempts to break into the vault, only to find that it's already been drained by the actual rich kids he was pretending to be. The sting is revealed, and the truth spills out. But rather than banding together to rectify the situation, the whole space community breaks apart.

Ships crash, people kill each other, and what might have been a peaceful (or, at the very least, containable) mission results in complete disaster. Rick and Morty season 8 episode 5 doesn't hesitate to demonstrate the price of their destructive behavior.

Ad

Moreover, Morty ends up with nothing. After a chaotic space chase and realizing the vault was already emptied by others, the entire mission ends in destruction with no reward, leaving Morty empty-handed and frustrated.

What else happened in Rick and Morty season 8 episode 5?

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the end of Rick and Morty season 8 episode 5, there is a fleeting moment of understanding between Rick and some of the individuals he manipulated, but it is not sufficient to alter the situation. Morty briefly acknowledges the damage they inflicted, but that feeling doesn't last long.

As the credits near, Rick spots another cryo ship nearby and suggests looting it for medical supplies, specifically, for the drugs usually found on board. Morty, exhausted but compliant, agrees to let Rick have five minutes as long as he shares this time.

Ad

Season 8 episode 5 of Rick and Morty may have brought laughs and anarchy in equal portions, but it also served as a reminder that, eight seasons in, the duo's bad behaviors are still fully intact. And that's precisely why their adventures, as wild or disastrous as they are, remain entertaining and immensely unnerving.

Interested viewers can watch Rick and Morty season 8 episode 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.



Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.



Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.

When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking. Know More