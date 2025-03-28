Rob Limon's murder: A complete timeline of events

Rob Limon was a 38-year-old railroad worker who was shot to death on August 17, 2014. His body was discovered by the investigators inside a railway parts industrial workshop located in Tehachapi, California.

The crime scene initially looked like a gang burglary. However, upon investigation, detectives saw in the surveillance footage an unknown man limping around the premises. While searching for the man, authorities found out about a love triangle that led to the murder.

ABC's 20/20 episode, titled Unholy Matrimony, explores the complete story behind Rob Limon's murder. The episode first aired on April 7, 2023. The 20/20 episode was reaired this week on March 28, 2025.

What is the story of Rob Limon?

Rob and Sabrina Limon were known for hosting lavish parties (Image via Pexels)

According to NBC, Rob Limon and his wife, Sabrina Limon, were known for arranging lavish parties among their friends. Their friends Kelly and Jason Bernatene described them to be a lively couple who were very popular among their peers.

As per ABC, it was in 2008 when the couple decided to indulge in an open marriage. Sabrina's sister, Julie Cordove, revealed that the couple was habituated to partying and wet to adult vacations.

However, as per Julie, Sabrina eventually grew tired of this lifestyle and decided to start visiting the church. The difference between their lifestyle choices soon began to create tension in their marriage.

As per NBC, it was on August 17, 2014, when Rob was shot to death in his workplace at the BNSF railyard in Tehachapi. Authorities initially considered the situation to be a case of gang robbery.

Investigators found crucial details in surveillance cameras around Rob Limon's workplace (Image via Pexels)

From the surveillance footage around the workplace, the detectives tracked a man limping around the workplace. Outside of the railways, detectives observed a group of people on motorcycles. Police could identify most of their suspects, except for one masked man on the motorcycle.

Investigators didn't find any more concrete evidence that could direct them to a culprit. The case remained on a hiatus for two weeks until one of Rob Limon's friends, Jason Bernatene, reached out to the officials.

Jason informed that he received a voicemail from a man who introduced himself as Jonathan Hearn. Hearn revealed that the man seemed very apologetic about Rob's death.

Jonathan Hearn had an affair with Sabrina Limon.

Investigators discovered about Jonathan Limon with an anonymous call (Image via Pexels)

When the police searched for more details about Hearn, they found that Rob's wife, Sabrina, had had an affair with him. As per ABC, investigators found out that the couple met at the Costco retail store where Sabrina used to work.

The two eventually bonded over their mutual faith in Christianity. Reportedly, Rob Limon discovered the affair after seeing intimate texts on Sabrina's phone. He demanded that they end the affair, but Sabrina kept on meeting Hearn.

Investigators searched through their conversations and wiretapped their phones, but found no concrete evidence that would testify against Hearn. But then the authorities purposefully called Sabrina and purposefully provided wrong information about the murder case.

Sabrina Limon was found guilty of her involvement in the murder (Image via Pexels)

The police were suspicious of Sabrina being involved in the murder plan with Hearn. This eventually turned out to be true when they found Sabrina, informing Hearn about the murder investigation with a burner phone.

When investigators obtained a search warrant for Jonathan Hearn's residence, they found the same helmet, motorcycle, and red bandana that could be seen in the surveillance cameras. This proves that Hearn was present at the crime scene when Robert Limon was shot.

As per ABC News, it was on November 18, 2014, when both Sabrina Limon and Jonathan Hearn were arrested for the murder of Rob Limon. Upon interrogation, Hearn admitted to his involvement in the murder.

Hearn revealed that they had earlier tried to kill Robert by mixing arsenic in his banana pudding. However, fearing getting caught, Sabrina told her husband to throw the pudding.

Sabrina provided the address of Rob Limon's workplace to Jonathan Hearn (Image via Pexels)

Jonathan Hearn further added that it was Sabrina who provided him with the address to Rob Limon's workplace in Tehachapi the day before he was murdered. Hearn accepted a plea deal of 25 years in exchange for testifying against Sabrina Limon's involvement in the murder. He revealed that Sabrina had provided him with the entire map of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway facility.

As per People, it was on October 26, 2017, when Jonathan Hearn was sentenced to 25 years and 4 months imprisonment. The attorneys of Sabrina initially defended her involvement in the crime, but she was eventually found guilty.

As per CBS News, on November 3, 2017, Sabrina Limon was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the first-degree murder of Rob Limon. Both culprits are currently behind bars.

