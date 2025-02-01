School Spirits season 2: Release date, cast, plot, and more

School Spirits season 2 premiered on Paramount+ on January 30, 2025, with new episodes released every Thursday. The show follows Maddie, a teen played by Peyton List, who is stuck in the afterlife while investigating her disappearance and solving crimes.
In season 2, Maddie shifts focus from solving crimes to investigating how another spirit took over her living body, as revealed in the season 1 twist.
Old and new cast members will be joining List in season 2, including The Way Home star Spencer MacPherson, Milo Manheim, Nick Pugliese, and Jess Gabor, among others.
When will School Spirits season 2 release?
School Spirits season 2 debuted on Thursday, January 30, 2025. Three episodes were released during the premiere. A new episode of the ongoing supernatural teen drama is expected to be released every week on Thursdays.
When do new episodes of School Spirits season 2 come out?
Here's a closer look at when to expect the next episodes of the series to arrive on streaming.
Cast and characters in the series
The original cast of School Spirits are returning in season 2 alongside several newcomers. Cobra Kai star Peyton List returns as the lead star, Maddie.
Confirmed cast members for season 2 also include:
- Milo Manheim as Wally
- Spencer MacPherson as Xavier
- Nick Pugliese as Charley
- Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda
- Kristian Ventura as Simon
- Kiara Prichard's as Nicole
- Rainbow Wedell as Claire
- Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin
- Patrick Gilmore as Mr. Anderson
- Ian Tracey as Sheriff Baxter
- Maria Dizzia as Sandra
- Jess Gabor as Janet
- Cihang Ma as Quinn
- Miles Elliot as Yuri
- Zack Calderon as Diego Herrera
What is School Spirits season 2 all about?
Season 2 of School Spirits will be "a lot spookier, a lot darker, [and] a lot more intense" than the previous season, per Nick Pugliese during an interview with The Direct at the New York Comic Con, published on October 30, 2024.
Per the storyline, Maddie will still be stuck in the afterlife in season 2. But after discovering that the mysterious spirit, Janet Hamilton, hijacked her body on School Spirits season 1's twist ending, Maddie will be fighting Janet for her body. The new season could also offer some backstory as to how Janet landed on Maddie's body and became its new host.
Where to watch School Spirits season 2
Like the first three episodes of School Spirits season 2, all upcoming episodes of the series will drop on Paramount+ on the scheduled release date. It will be exclusively streaming on the platform at least for several months.
But, like the first season of the series, season 2 is expected to make its way to Netflix after several months to a year, although there is no guarantee when it will arrive on the service.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on School Spirits season 2 as the year progresses.