Severance season 1 soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the series

The psychological thriller series Severance season 1 was released on Apple TV+ between February 18, 2022, and April 8, 2022. It is created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller, among others. Moreover, Aoife McArdle, Amanda Overton, and Gerry Robert Byrne serve as the show's producers.

Severance season 1 focuses on the Lumon employees - Mark S., Dylan G., Helly R., and Irving B. who underwent the company's severance program to split their memories into innies (work self) and outies (non-work self). The first season deals with the innies trying to understand the deeper mysteries lurking behind the company and its founder, Kier Eagan.

The official synopsis of Severance season 1, as per Apple TV, reads:

"Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives; when a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs."

What songs are featured in Severance season 1?

The music for the highly-acclaimed Apple TV+ series is created by the award-winning composer Theodore Shapiro. Its official album, titled Severance: Season 1 Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack, was released on February 18, 2022 by Endeavor Content.

The album contains 20 instrumental pieces created by Shapiro and has a runtime of 54 minutes and 33 seconds.

Furthermore, Shapiro won the award for 'Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)' at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2022.

Below is an episode-wise breakdown of all the songs featured in Severance season 1.

Episode 1

Main Titles by Theodore Shapiro

Labor Of Love by Theodore Shapiro

Pyramid Song by Radiohead

Episode 2

Joshua Fit De Battle Ob Jericho by Grant Green

The Cat by Jimmy Smith

I'll Be Seeing You by Billie Holiday

Music Of Wellness by Theodore Shapiro

Daydream In Blue by I Monster

Episode 3

Note To Self by Theodore Shapiro

Hall Of Eagans by Theodore Shapiro

Episode 4

Baby Don't Get Hooked On Me by Mac Davis

Enter Sandman by Metallica

Episode 5

Done For The Night by Theodore Shapiro

Episode 6

Interdepartmental by Theodore Shapiro

After Hours by Theodore Shapiro

Old Devil Moon by Chet Baker

Episode 7

Batter Up by Theodore Shapiro

Shakey Jake by Joe McPhee

Times of Your Life by Paul Anka

I'll Be Seeing You by Billie Holiday

Yellow Bird by Arthur Lyman

Episode 8

Ace of Spades by Motorhead

Chinese Surfer by Kava Kon

Taboo Tu by Arthur Lyman

The Four Tempers by Theodore Shapiro

Palace of the Tiger Women by Kava Kon

Music Of Wellness by Theodore Shapiro

Episode 9

The Four Tempers by Theodore Shapiro

Ace of Spades by Motorhead

Tokens by Theodore Shapiro

That Innie by Theodore Shapiro

Interdepartmental by Theodore Shapiro

Cobel At Lumon by Theodore Shapiro

Alive by Theodore Shapiro

Your Mind Is On Vacation by Mose Allison

What is Severance season 1 about?

Severance season 1 centers on the severed employees - Mark S., Irving B., Dylan G., and its latest member Helly R. - working at Lumon's Macrodata Refinement Division on the severed floor.

Helly joins the MDR team in the season's premiere episode and immediately tries to break free from the confines of the severed floor, even attempting suicide in desperation.

From the innies' perspective, they awaken inside the severed floor and switch back to their outies while leaving the severed floor at the end of the work day. Hence, they are perpetually stuck at work with no way to witness the outside world.

Furthermore, the severed workers are managed by the floor manager Harmony Cobel and her deputy, Seth Milchick. Whenever the workers breach the company rules, the duo sends them to the break room to psychologically torture them into compliance.

Also in Severance season 1, the outie Mark meets his innie's best friend, Petey, and begins suspecting Lumon of engaging in sinister activities. Like Mark, Petey was severed but he reintegrated his memories and died soon after from reintegration sickness.

After Dylan accidentally learns about the overtime contingency, a protocol that allows the innies to awaken in the outside world, the MDR team decides to use the protocol. Dylan stays back at Lumon to activate the multi-step process, giving Mark, Helly, and Irving the chance to learn about their respective outies.

However, their escapade does not go as planned as Milchick puts an end to the overtime contingency just as the innies are about to blow the whistle on Lumon's nefarious activities to the general public.

All episodes of Severance season 1 are available to stream on Apple TV+.

