Was CGI used to achieve Severance’s one-shot scene? Jessica Lee Gagné addresses the technique

Apple TV+'s Severance premiered on February 18, 2022, captivating audiences with its mind-bending sci-fi thriller concept. Created by Dan Erickson and directed primarily by Ben Stiller, the show explores the dark consequences of corporate control over human memory. The show stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken.

Severance follows employees at Lumon Industries who undergo a surgical procedure to separate their work and personal memories. This dystopian premise has earned the show critical acclaim, multiple Emmy nominations, and a dedicated fanbase.

One of the most visually striking moments in Severance season 2 comes in episode 7, Chikhai Bardo, which features a mesmerizing one-shot sequence. Fans speculated that CGI was used to achieve the seamless shot, but cinematographer-turned-director Jessica Lee Gagné recently addressed these assumptions, setting the record straight.

How was the seamless one-shot sequence achieved in Severance?

Jessica Lee Gagné, known for her work as a cinematographer on Severance, made her directorial debut in season 2, episode 7. In an interview with Esquire on February 28, 2025, she confirmed that no CGI was used for the episode’s intricate one-shot sequence.

"There's the shot that goes from MDR to the control room downstairs [via electrical cables]. There's no CGI in it. It's all real. We actually shot through cables. It was the most laborious thing I have ever done as a [director of photography]," she explained in the interview.

The scene required meticulous planning, precise camera movements, and flawless choreography between actors and crew. To accomplish this technically complex shot, the team built a custom rig.

"You should see the rig for it: The camera goes through the internal part of the desk. There’s a pulley moving in it."

The design allowed for smooth transitions through different levels of the set without relying on digital enhancements.

Beyond the technical execution, Chikhai Bardo was also an emotionally heavy episode, exploring the perspective of Gemma (Dichen Lachman) for the first time. Gagné, in her interview with Esquire, shared that she felt personally connected to the story.

"I wanted to make sure a woman was going to tell this story because it’s the first time in Severance where we’re fully in a female perspective—the episode is Gemma’s episode," she said.

She also emphasized the episode’s themes of grief and identity, explaining how it aligned with her own personal experiences.

"Directing is all about being vulnerable. It’s all about putting yourself out there. I needed to learn to be vulnerable and to accept that I might fail," she said.

Exploring Severance: Plot and cast details

Expand Tweet

At its essence, Severance delves into the repercussions of a futuristic corporate experiment in which workers' memories are surgically split into distinct identities: their "innie" (professional) self and "outie" (personal) self. Lumon Industries exercises tight control over its employees, resulting in psychological and ethical challenges as the individuals strive to harmonize their divided lives.

The series' gradual storytelling and unsettling ambiance captivate viewers, providing insightful reflections on corporate influence and individual freedom. The show showcases an exceptional group of actors:

Adam Scott portrays Mark Scout: The main character and Lumon worker who starts to doubt the genuine intentions of the company.

Patricia Arquette portrays Harmony Cobel: The mysterious overseer with concealed motives.

John Turturro portrays Irving Bailiff: A committed employee revealing disturbing realities about Lumon.

Christopher Walken portrays Burt Goodman: A co-worker whose bond with Irving brings emotional richness.

Britt Lower portrays Helly Riggs: A defiant newcomer who questions the moral consequences of Severance.

The eagerly awaited second season, which launched on January 17, 2025, explores further into Lumon's dark activities and the rising defiance among severed workers. Through its captivating narrative and disturbing themes, Severance persistently stretches the limits of psychological sci-fi.

Severance has established itself as one of television's most thought-provoking shows, merging corporate satire with elements of psychological horror. The fluid one-take shot in season 2, episode 7, directed by Jessica Lee Gagné, showcases the series' dedication to practical effects and creative cinematography.

Aside from its technical accomplishments, Chikhai Bardo presents one of the series' most emotionally intense episodes, providing a profound insight into Gemma’s path and the broader enigma of Lumon Industries. As the series progresses, viewers continue to be enthralled by its complex narrative, delving into themes of identity, memory, and the sinister side of corporate culture.

New episodes air every Friday.

