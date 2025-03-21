Severance season 2 soundtrack: Complete list of songs featured in this series

Severance season 2 premiered on January 17, 2025, and concluded its 10-episode run on March 20, 2025, on Apple TV+. The dystopian sci-fi series is created by Dan Erickson, with Ben Stiller serving as its primary director. The show is produced by Aoife McArdle, Amanda Overton, and Gerry Robert Byrne.

Severance season 2 features Mark, Helly, Dylan, and Irving digging deeper into Lumon's mysteries and trying to rescue Gemm /Ms. Casey from captivity inside Lumon. Its official synopsis, as per Apple TV, is as follows:

"Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

A breakdown of all the songs featured in Severance season 2

The music of Severance season 2 is composed by Theodore Shapiro, who also composed the score for the first season and won an Emmy Award for his work in 2022. Below is a list of all the songs used in each episode of the second season.

Episode 1 - Hello, Ms. Cobel

Burnin' Coal by Les McCann

God Walked Down by The Allergies

Episode 2 - Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig

Young Man Blues by Mose Allison

Episode 3 - Who Is Alive?

Love Spreads by The Stone Roses

Eminence Front by The Who

Episode 4 - Woe's Hollow

Wave by Antonio Carlos Jobim

Episode 5 - Trojan's Horse

The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald by Gordon Lightfoot (whistled by an O&D surgeon)

Coconut Water by Robert Mitchum

Tree Of Life by Theodore Shapiro

Episode 6 - Attila

Chinese Surfer by Kava Kon

Sunshine of Your Love by Ella Fitzgerald

Episode 7 - Chikhai Bardo

Arabesque No. 1 by Francois-Joël Thiollier

La valse à mille temps by Jacques Brel

Baby, It's Cold Outside (full instrumental track) by The Backing Tracks

I'll Be Seeing You by Billie Holiday

From the Cold by Jon Winterstein

Episode 8 - Sweet Vitriol

Who Knows by Marion Black

Where Do We Go From Here (feat. Menahan Street Band) by Charles Bradley

Fire Woman by The Cult

What is the plot of Severance season 2?

Severance season 2 picks soon after the events of the overtime contingency. The Macrodats return to Lumon and discover that the wellness counselor Ms. Casey is the same person as Mark's outie's wife, Gemma. Thus, Mark sets off to rescue Gemma, whose fate is mysteriously tied to the Cold Harbor file Mark is working on thsi season.

Helena Eagan, Helly's outie and Lumon's future CEO, initially poses to be Helly to spy on the innies until Irving exposes her truth in episode 4. During the outdoor excursion, Mark S. sleeps with Helena (thinking she is Helly) and later sleeps with the real Helly to consummate their love for each other.

Milchick is promoted as the severed floor's manager following Cobel's firing in season 1. His deputy is a young girl named Ms. Huang, who is selected to join the company from the Wintertide Fellowship program.

Irving's path crosses with Burt's in the outside world and the two start to fall in love again until Burt sends him far away from Kier for his own safety. Dylan G. learns more about his kids during his meeting with his outie's wife, Gretchen, at the Outie Family Visitation Suite. But, Gretchen stops meeting him after they start falling for each other. In anger, Dylan quits his job, ending his existence for good.

Reghabi gets Mark reintegrated so that he can rescue Gemma. But, the process is extremely slow and takes a toll on his physical health, causing him to experience headaches, nosebleeds, hallucinations, and a seizure. After Mark recovers from a seizure, Devon reaches out to Cobel.

The former manager is revealed to be the true inventor of the severance procedure, and not Jame Eagan. Disillusioned with the betrayal, Cobel helps Mark and Devon by taking them to the Davona Birthing Retreat Center to activate Mark's innie.

Also read: Severance season 2 episode 9 ending explained: Does Mark's innie awaken at the birthing cabin?

All episodes of Severance seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+.

