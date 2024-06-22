Shadow and Bone series vs book differences explained: Plot, ending, and more

Netflix's Shadow and Bone is based on Leigh Bardugo's Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows duology. When the news of Shadow and Bone being adapted as a screenplay was announced, fans were ecstatic. But to much dismay, the series was a whole lot different from the books. When the Netflix show premiered back in 2021, fans got to witness a new take on the Shadow and Bone series.

From the erasure of important character backgrounds and origins that weren't properly addressed to the creation of new characters from scratch, there were some major differences between the book and the show.

One of them was how in the end, Alina in the book loses her powers after a mishap and fakes her death. But the series changed the trajectory of her character significantly.

What is different between the Shadow and Bone series vs the book?

Plot Differences: The first noticeable difference in this Netflix adaptation is the blending of characters from Bardugo’s Six of Crows duology into Shadow and Bones. These books are separate stories that exist in a common universe but they do not overlap. However, this show combines them into a more integrated narrative.

Alina’s Journey: In the books, Alina Starkov's journey as the Sun Summoner follows a linear progression from the discovery of her powers to her training in the Little Palace and eventual confrontation with the Darkling. In addition to that, the show combined parallel plots about Crows who were hired to kidnap her hence adding complexity as well as suspense to the storyline.

Character Additions and Expansions: Characters like Kaz Brekker, Inej Ghafa, and Jesper Fahey who play key roles in the Six of Crows series are introduced much earlier on the Netflix series. Their backstories along with their motivations are explored alongside Alina’s giving us more interwoven life histories.

Character Development

Alina Starkov: Alina's character development in the show includes a more pronounced exploration of her heritage and identity struggles. It also delves into her mixed-race background, which is not featured in any book where her ethnicity did not matter. This addition provides a deeper understanding of her character and the prejudices she faces.

Her romantic relationship with The Darkling has also been tweaked on the show significantly so it appears less sinister to the viewers.

The Darkling: Netflix adaptation gives more space to Darkling’s screen time as well as looking into his motives, therefore making him a more nuanced villain. In Ben Barnes’ portrayal, there is something that indicates how deep this guy was making his relationship with Alina look complicated.

The Crows: Early appearances by Kaz, Inej, and Jesper have resulted in their greater development as characters. But unlike the initial narrative of books, their motivations were explained better on TV setting up some great things for them next season.

More differences between the Shadow and Bone series vs book

Shadow and Bone series tells a more extensive back story of the Darkling, which is not the same as that in books; rather it reveals his past little by little. The Darkling is portrayed as a soldier in the TV series.

Shadow and Bone series also incorporates new subplots and character interactions that are absent from the books. Characters from Six of Crows become part of the core plot early on to establish new dynamics and increase narrative breadth.

Furthermore, the television program takes up romantic subplots more broadly especially those between the Crows. And this gives Jesper’s sexuality another level of explicitness whereas it is dealt with subtly in books.

Netflix’s interpretation of Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse through Shadow and Bone involves various creative decisions that give a new perspective on this world. The series opens with merging storylines and introducing characters earlier than they are introduced in the book.