Shardlake season 1 ending explained: Who was responsible for all the murders?

On May 1, 2024, all four episodes of Shardlake season 1 were released on Disney+ and Hulu. The miniseries is a mystery, crime drama, and period drama set in 16th-century England. The plot of the show is taken from C. J. Sansom's collection of historical mystery novels called the Shardlake series.

A burning question that had been plaguing the minds of the show's central character as well as the audiences' was who was behind all the killings depicted in the show.

The series addressed the question by the end of Shardlake season 1, ending hours of deliberations regarding it. As it turns out, Brother Edwig was responsible for most of the murders in the series.

Disclaimer: This article comprises spoilers.

Who did Brother Edwig kill in Shardlake season 1?

By the end of Shardlake season 1 it was revealed that Brother Edwig was behind the killing of not one but three people. These people were Orphan Stonegarden, Simon Whelplay, and Brother Gabriel. But why did he kill these people?

As the mystery unfolds it is revealed that Brother Edwig killed Orphan Stonegarden because she did not reciprocate his s*xual advances towards her. The rejection angered him and he ended up killing her and throwing her by the waters outside of the monastery.

Brother Edwig also poisoned and killed Simon Whelplay. Simon was very close to Orphan Stonegarden and had seen with his own eyes what Brother Edwig did to her. Fearing Simon would spill his secrets, he decided to get rid of him to save himself.

The last person to end up being killed by Brother Edwig was Brother Gabriel. Although Brother Gabriel did not know anything that could tarnish Brother Edwig's image, he thought that he did. That was reason enough for him to move him out of his way by killing him.

What is Shardlake season 1 about?

Shardlake season 1 is about the adventures of Matthew Shardlake and Thomas Cromwell. The official synopsis for the series released by Hulu and Disney+ encompassed what the audiences could expect from it. It read:

"The eerie whodunnit adventure follows lawyer Matthew Shardlake (Arthur Hughes and Jack Barack as they work to uncover the truth behind a horrific murder. The two men are sent out on a mission by the dangerous and all-powerful right-hand man to Henry VIII: Thomas Cromwell — and failure is not an option. "

It continues:

"As they race to uncover the mystery, Shardlake and Barack are met with hostility, suspicion and paranoia by the monks who fear for their future and will seemingly stop at nothing to preserve their order."

Who is in the cast of Shardlake season 1?

Arthur Hughes plays the titular role of Matthew Shardlake in season 1 of the show. He is equally supported by Sean Bean's Thomas Cromwell. The season also features an ensemble supporting cast comprising:

Anthony Boyle who plays Jack Barak

Babou Ceesay who plays Abbot Fabian

Paul Kaye who plays Brother Jerome

Ruby Ashbourne who plays Serkis Alice

Matthew Steer who plays Goodhap

Peter Firth who plays Thomas Howard

Irfan Shamji who plays Brother Guy

David Pearse who plays Brother Edwig

Miles Barrow who plays Brother Gabriel

Brian Vernel who plays Brother Mortimus

Mike Noble who plays Bugge

Kimberley Nixon who plays Joan

All episodes of Shardlake season 1 are currently streaming on Hulu and Disney+. The screenplay of the series has been written by Stephen Butchard and episodes of the same have been directed by Justin Chadwick.

Lee Mason, Mark Pybus, Stevie Lee, and George Ormond serve as executive producers for the series.