"She gets him" — Valerie Bertinelli praises son Wolfgang Van Halen's wife, talks about the possibility of becoming a grandmother

American actress and television personality, Valerie Bertinelli, recently praised her daughter-in-law during her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. She also opened up about her experiences as a mother and the prospect of becoming a grandmother.

On May 10, 2024, the 64-year-old son spoke about the marriage of her son Wolfgang Van Halen to Andraia Allsop. She described Andraia as "perfect" for Van Halen. The actress added:

"She gets him, they’ve been together for eight years. They are meant to be together like I adore her."

Bertinelli also admitted that she wanted to become a grandmother but did not want to pressure the new couple.

Valerie Bertinelli says she ‘wants to be a grandma’ but does not want to put pressure her son and his wife

Valerie Bertinelli married the famous musician Eddie Van Halen on April 11, 1981. They were together for more than 20 years but separated back in 2001 and officially divorced in 2007. The pair welcomed their child, named Wolfgang Van Halen on March 16, 1991.

According to People Magazine, their son's unique name comes from Van Halen's favorite composer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. On July 6, 2022, Valerie Bertinelli's only child announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Andraia Allsop. On October 15, 2023, the two tied the knot at home in Los Angeles in front of 90 friends and family members.

Speaking to Jennifer Hudson on her show on Friday, the cookbook author shared her hopes of becoming a grandmother. When the host asked her when she would become a "grandma," Bertinelli initially placed her finger to her mouth and said, “Shhhh,” and then added:

"Only because I’m doing my very, very best to not be one of those parents or moms that’s just like, you know, ‘You just got married, so when’s the baby coming? I want to be a grandma. I want to be a grammy, you know, all of those [things] But I also need to respect [my son and his wife Andraia Allsop] and let them enjoy their life."

Valerie Bertinelli also discussed how she was going to spend Mother’s Day at the show. She explained to the crowd:

"I’m planning on doing nothing on Mother’s Day. Doing nothing means a lot to me. And Wolfie will probably be on the road, so I won’t be seeing him. He sends me balloons or flowers every year. And he sends them to ‘Valerie, Bert and Ernie,’ that’s my name from him."

Valerie's son Van Halen followed in his father's footsteps and became a musician as well. He performed alongside Eddie as the bassist for the rock band, Van Halen, from 2007 to 2020.

People magazine reported that Eddie Van Halen passed away in October 2020 due to complications from throat cancer. Valerie Bertinelli walked her son down the aisle in the 2023 ceremony while an instrumental song called 316 played in the background. The track was written for Wolfgang by his late father

After Valerie and Eddie parted ways in 2007, she got married to financial planner Tom Vitale in 2011. The couple stayed together for 11 years before finalizing their divorce in November 2022.

Valerie Bertinelli confirmed that she was dating again in April 2024 via an Instagram post. The actress gushed over her boyfriend saying she is "in love" with him and revealed that they met on social media a few years ago. She made her relationship with Mike Goodnough, Instagram official on April 20.

