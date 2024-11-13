"She needs to stop doing the 2nd of anything"- Fans divided over Lady Gaga casting in Wednesday season 2 after Joker 2 disaster

Lady Gaga is the newest member in the world of Wednesday, Netflix's successful television series, which will soon return with a second season. However, the reception of the announcement was not quite as warm for Lady Gaga.

As most fans know, Gaga took up the role of Harley Quinn in the highly anticipated Joker 2, which did not live up to the massive expectations that were put on its shoulder before its release. In fact, besides failing to impress at the box office, the movie also ended with a dismal 32% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

This is perhaps the reason that a lot of fans were not as pleased as they would have been before the release of Joker 2 at this news.

While some fans were excited about the addition, others seemed divided. An X user summed this up, saying:

"She needs to stop doing the 2nd of anything."

Other fans added similar things:

"I think she should stick to music"- another user said.

"Please don’t make it a musical too😭😭"- another user said, referencing Joker 2.

On the other hand, several fans were not that averse to this idea and some spoke highly of this addition.

"She’s going to be perfect for this role. she didn’t get her flowers as harley quinn so she had to come up with something QUICK 😭"- one fan said.

"Now that's iconic! Lady Gaga joining Wednesday feels like a match made in spooky heaven. Can't wait to see her bring her unique style to the show – it's about to get even more thrilling!"- another user said, meanwhile.

All in all, Lady Gaga's addition to Wednesday season 2 is surely a conversation starter. It will take some time to know whether it is a good addition.

Lady Gaga may not have a huge role in Wednesday season 2 but details remain scarce

The exact nature or size of Gaga's role in Wednesday season 2 has not yet been disclosed. Needless to say, it means that the character has also not been revealed.

As per multiple outlets, the production team had tried to get Gaga in the second season for a larger role but that did not work out. This means that whatever role the veteran musician will take on in the upcoming season of the Netflix show may not be one of the primary roles.

Yet, Gaga's appearance will still mean a big deal to the show and its fans. Given her history of acting, she may also be a perfect fit for the gothic world of this Alfred Gough and Miles Millar television series.

Wednesday season 2's filming is still underway and it is set to return sometime in 2025. More details about both Lady Gaga's role and the upcoming season should arrive soon. Stay tuned.

