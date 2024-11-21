Shrinking season 2 soundtrack: The definitive guide to all the songs in the series

Shrinking season 2, the Jason Segel and Harrison Ford’s hit comedy series, is back on Apple TV+ this year. The new season of the Emmy-nominated series premiered on October 16, 2024. The show continues to follow the life of Jimmy Laird, a therapist at the fictional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center.

After the loss of his wife in a drunk driving accident, Jimmy could not process his grief and resorted to an unorthodox therapeutic approach: telling his clients exactly what he thought. This newfound honesty did transform the lives of his patients but also brought along a myriad of unfiltered emotions, surprising connections, humor, and complications.

Season 1 ended with Grace (one of Jimmy’s clients) pushing her abusive husband off a cliff. Jimmy started seeing the consequences of his interventions, and in season 2, his senior colleague Paul (Harrison Ford) advised him to establish boundaries with his patients.

The soundtrack for Shrinking season 2 is one of the highlights of the show and sets the tone for each episode. Season 1 also featured classics like Billy Joel’s Prelude/Angry Young Man and Arcade Fire’s Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).

Read along to learn more about the Shrinking season 2 soundtrack.

The complete guide to Shrinking season 2 soundtrack

Jessica Williams, Harrison Ford, and Jason Segel (Image via Getty)

The list of all the songs played in Shrinking season 2, episodes 1 to 7 -

Episode 1: Jimmying

Born Under A Sun by Albert King

Your Love by The Outfield

Hollow Heart by C. James

Looking Too Closely by Fink

Episode 2: I Love Pain

Never been Better by Ben Abraham

cope by AKA lisa

Episode 3: Psychological Something-Ism

Seasons by Bebe Rhexa & Dolly Parton

Letting Go by Angie McMahon

Episode 4: Made You Look

Bad Decisions by The Strokes

Age of Anxiety I by Arcade Fire

Your Mind Is Not Your Friend (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers) by The National

Iris by Goo Goo Dolls

Give Us The Precious (Lord of the Rings Trap) by 2Padre$

Episode 5: Honesty Era

Bittersweet by Marc Scibilia

Episode 6: In A Lonely Place

One (Remix) by Alexis French

Escape (feat. Hayla) by Kx5, deadmau5 & Kaskade

Episode 7: Get in the Sea

Somebody Else by The 1975

Into the Ether by Leif Vollebekk

More about Shrinking season 2

World Premiere Of Apple TV+ Shrinking Season 2 (Image via Getty)

Created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, Shrinking debuted on Apple TV+ in 2023. The show gained critical acclaim for its writing and performances in the first season and was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards.

The show features an ensemble cast, including Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller, and Ted McGinley. The co-creator of the show, Brett Goldstein, also joined the cast of season 2.

Christa Miller, who plays Liz, is also Shrinking’s music supervisor. She talked about her favorite music moment from season 2 in an interview with Decider.

“I’m really excited about one scene that was really tricky to do because we had to go from the end of one scene that has one feeling to a totally other scene where Lukita is having some sort of breakdown.”

She added,

“I was able to find a song, and I found it when I was sitting with my husband [Shrinking creator Bill Lawrence]. It came on by this artist, who I loved, named Angie McMahon. It’s called Letting Go.”

The first season has 10 episodes, and the second season will have 12 episodes. Seven episodes from the second season have been released so far. The season 2 finale will air on December 25, 2024. The show has also been renewed for a third season.

Catch new episodes of Shrinking season 2 on Apple TV+.

