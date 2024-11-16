Silo season 2 episode 2: Release date & time, where to watch, recap, and more

Silo season 2 episode 2 drops next Friday, November 22, 2024, exclusively on Apple TV+, promising another adventure-filled episode as Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette discovers the ins and outs of the abandoned silo. Season 2 of the dystopian sci-fi drama picks up just a few minutes after the conclusion of Silo season 1, where Juliette sees hundreds, if not thousands, of other silos on the horizon.

So far in Silo season 2, viewers have seen Juliette enter a neighboring silo after leaving her home silo. However, the entrance featured a horrifying scene, and a flashback from some years ago showed why Silo 17 is now an abandoned pit. It turns out that people rebelled for freedom to go outside, but it only took a few steps from the door for them to die from the toxic atmosphere.

However, one person survived the extinction of Silo 17, a man whom Juliette meets just before episode 1 closes. The upcoming Silo season 2 episode 2 is expected to delve into the mystery of the abandoned silo and its only resident, the man behind the vault.

When will Silo season 2 episode 2 release?

For those unfamiliar with Silo season 2's release schedule, the series will release a new episode weekly every Friday until the season finale on January 17. Silo season 2 episode 2 is set to air next Friday, November 22, 2024, at 12 am Pacific Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time.

Check out the table below for the exact release date and time for the next episode, which has been adjusted based on daylight saving time.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday, November 22, 2024 12:00 am Central Time Sunday, November 22, 2024 2:00 am Eastern Time Sunday, November 22, 2024 3:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, November 22, 2024 8:00 am Central European Time Sunday, November 22, 2024 9:00 am Eastern European Time Sunday, November 22, 2024 10:00 am Indian Standard Time Sunday, November 22, 2024 1:30 pm Japan Standard Time Sunday, November 22, 2024 5:00 pm

For the unversed, Daylight Savings 2024 ended on November 3, which was when clocks set back exactly one hour.

Where to watch Silo season 2 episode 2?

Like the previous episode, Silo season 2 episode 2 will drop exclusively on Apple TV+ on its scheduled release date. The second season of the dystopian sci-fi drama won't be available to watch on other streaming platforms.

Apple TV+ offers a free seven-day trial for first-time subscribers, after which the streamer's subscription fee will be $9.99 per month.

A brief recap of Silo season 2 episode 1

Silo season 2 episode 1, titled The Engineer, sees the engineer-turned-sheriff Juliette navigating the abandoned Silo 17, where the remains of its previous residents scatter around the floor near the door.

When her suit gets damaged, she rushes into the building and shatters her helmet to avoid getting suffocated. Thankfully, the air inside the abandoned silo is safe for breathing. However, she wants to avoid dying from toxins that may have clung to her suit, so she drenches it in liquid to wash off any toxins before removing it.

In the distance, Juliette starts hearing a whirring sound, which she sets out to discover. The path leads her to a water pit, where she engineers a makeshift ladder to go to the other side, only to find out that the strange clacking noise is from a fan that was left on. Soon after, she hears distant music playing, piquing her interest again.

Following the music leads Juliette to a vault, which she tries to open but is unsuccessful. As she is leaving, a man opens a small glass window in the vault and tells her that he would kill her if she ever tries to open it.

The man appears to be the sole survivor of the extinction in Silo 17. From a flashback early in the episode, viewers can see how the war broke out because the residents wanted to go outside. But, a few steps into the outdoors, they died from the toxic atmosphere—the remains Juliette stepped on as she entered the now abandoned silo.

What to expect in Silo season 2 episode 2?

Silo season 2 episode 2 is titled Order, teasing a tension-packed episode filled with chaos and rebellion. As Juliette embarks on a discovery journey to learn more about the place she's living in, the secrets that were kept from other silo residents, the people from her home silo are grappling for order.

The next episode's official logline from Apple TV reads:

"In Silo 18, shock and unrest take hold in the wake of Juliette doing what no one's done before."

While the previous episode revealed what happened to Silo 17 years before Juliette arrived there, the next episode is expected to give a glimpse of the present happenings in Silo 18 after Juliette left.

Catch Silo season 2 episode 2 streaming on Apple TV+ starting November 22, 2024. The previous episode of the American sci-fi drama can also be watched on the streamer with a subscription.

