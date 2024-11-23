Silo season 2 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, recap, and more

Silo season 2 episode 3 drops early on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, exclusively on Apple TV+. The next episode is anticipated to continue the developing stories in both Silo 18 and the neighboring abandoned Silo 17, where Juliette is currently located.

Episode 1 of Silo season 2 focused on Juliette's journey after she crossed the hill from her home silo into the neighboring one, where hundreds to thousands of dead bodies littered the ground. Meanwhile, a rebellion started brewing in Silo 18 after she left, prompting Bernard to find an ally to help prevent further unrest, as seen in the second episode.

The story continues in Silo season 2 episode 3, which is expected to delve into the mystery of the man, the sole survivor, whom Juliette meets in Silo 17 while Bernard and Meadows team up in Silo 18.

Trending

When will Silo season 2 episode 3 release?

Expand Tweet

Silo season 2's release schedule includes new episodes every Friday until the season finale on January 17, 2025. However, Silo season 2 episode 3 is set to drop earlier on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 12 am PT or 3 am EST, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The release timings below have been adjusted according to daylight saving time.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Wednesday, November 27, 2024 12:00 am Central Time Wednesday, November 27, 2024 2:00 am Eastern Time Wednesday, November 27, 2024 3:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, November 27, 2024 8:00 am Central European Time Wednesday, November 27, 2024 9:00 am Eastern European Time Wednesday, November 27, 2024 10:00 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, November 27, 2024 1:30 pm Japan Standard Time Wednesday, November 27, 2024 5:00 pm

For the unversed, November 3 marked the end of Daylight Savings 2024, and clocks had to be set back by exactly one house until daylight savings starts again in March 2025.

Where to watch Silo season 2 episode 3?

Like the previous episodes of the dystopian sci-fi drama, Silo season 2 episode 3 will drop exclusively on Apple TV+ on the scheduled release date. This means the show will not be available on any other streaming platform.

For first-time subscribers to Apple TV+, the first seven days after sign-up are free, but subscriptions will cost $9.99 per month once the trial ends.

A brief recap of Silo season 2 episode 2

Expand Tweet

Silo season 2 episode 2 is titled Order, which contrasts sharply with the chaos unfolding in Silo 18 after Juliette left and crossed the crater. The citizens began questioning how Juliette managed to survive when others who went outside the silo died as soon as they cleaned the glass window.

Bernard, concerned about the impending rebellion, went to the now sober Judge Meadows. He wanted them to show a united front, and during his speech, Bernard lied to the people, glossing over what happened to Juliette. He told them that she was part of an experiment to see whether the new heat tape developed by IT was better at protecting against toxins in the atmosphere.

He even referred to Juliette as a hero of Silo 18, attempting to shift the narrative in his favor by claiming that IT's project for a better heat tape was progressing. He implied that while Juliette went beyond the crater, she still died because the tape was not perfect yet.

However, not everyone believed him. Shirley suspected that Juliette was still alive and wanted to uncover the truth. Moreover, the 'JL' graffiti, which means 'Juliette Lives,' began appearing in Silo 18.

What to expect from Silo season 2 episode 3?

Expand Tweet

Silo season 2 episode 3 is titled Solo, which could be teasing the still-unknown character introduced at the end of episode 1. Despite the man from the vault threatening Juliette that he would kill her if she opened the vault, the next episode is expected to reveal his identity to the former sheriff.

Meanwhile, Silo 18 would see Bernard teaming up with Judge Meadows. As seen in episode 2, Bernard asked Meadows to become his shadow, which she agreed to do under one condition—she wanted her freedom once everything was settled.

The episode logline from Apple TV+ reads:

"Bernard turns to Judge Meadows for help. Billings begins to wonder if he's being lied to. Juliette finally meets the man in the vault."

The next episode further teases glimpses of a brewing rebellion as people start to question the truth. As seen at the end of episode 2, the 'JL' graffiti started appearing in Silo 18, indicating that some people are quietly starting to protest.

Catch Silo season 2 episode 3 on Wednesday, November 27, exclusively streaming on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback