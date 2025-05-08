Silo season 3 could be nearer than imagined after a latest update fuels hype for what's next

Silo season 3 may be closer to returning than expected on Apple TV+. While fans are still processing the events of season 2, a new update suggests that the next chapter might already be gearing up for release. The filming of Silo season 3 has officially wrapped, and this comes just four months after production on season 2 concluded. This rapid turnaround hints that Apple TV+ may be aiming for a quicker release cycle than before.

Ad

This update has generated interest among viewers who have been following the show's long-term storyline. Silo was renewed for a third season in June 2023, and now, less than a year later, the main cast and crew have finished production. Though there is no confirmed release date, this pace of development stands out, especially when compared with earlier delays due to strikes and scheduling conflicts. Apple TV+ has also confirmed that season 4 has already been written, with both upcoming seasons forming the conclusion of Hugh Howey’s trilogy.

Ad

Trending

Silo season 3 wraps up filming four months after season 2 concluded

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette in a rare moment of respite during the chaos of Silo season 2. Her return in Silo season 3 is confirmed by Apple TV+ (Source: AppleTV+)

According to a report from Decider, production on Silo season 3 wrapped up just four months after season 2 filming concluded. This update was further confirmed by Rebecca Ferguson in an interview with Radio Times published on March 4, 2025 where she mentioned that filming for the third season was already complete.

Ad

Season 2 of Silo began filming in early 2023 and wrapped around late January 2024. Silo season 3 started shooting soon after, reportedly without significant delays. This is notable because season 2 had earlier faced postponements due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

Showrunner Graham Yost told TheWrap in an interview published on January 17, 2025, that season 3 was almost entirely written before the strikes began, and production rolled into season 3 with only a brief transition period. He also confirmed that filming for season 4 would follow shortly after a three-month pre-production period.

Ad

With the latest update Silo season 3 is likely to be released sooner than expected

Tanya Moodie as Judge Meadows in Silo season 2. (Image via AppleTv)

According to TheWrap in an article published on January 17, 2025, Silo season 3 moved into production swiftly following season 2, with season 4 scripts already completed and both seasons being filmed consecutively. This approach was designed to avoid major delays and maintain continuity in storytelling.

Ad

RadioTimes, in an article published on March 4, 2025, also speculated that although there is no confirmed release date, the quicker production cycle could allow for an earlier release than expected. Meanwhile, reports from Decider suggested that viewers might see a season 3 premiere by early or mid-2025. Apple TV+ has not officially confirmed any specific release timeline.

Silo season 3 could finally bring relief after season 2’s tense and unresolved ending

Tim Robbins as Bernard Holland, whose fate was left unresolved at the end of season 2. His confrontation with Juliette in the airlock will have consequences in Silo season 3. (Image via AppleTv)

The second season of Silo concluded with several unresolved threads and a dramatic cliffhanger. The final episode saw Juliette return to Silo 18 with Solo’s help, only to find Bernard waiting in the airlock with a gun. Bernard revealed his intention to go outside and end his life, burdened by the truth about the Safeguard Procedure. Both characters entered the airlock just as the cleansing jets activated, leaving their fate unknown.

Ad

Elsewhere, the episode shifted to a flashback, revealing a journalist named Helen and a congressman, likely Donald Keene, in a pre-silo world. The congressman gifted Helen a PEZ dispenser, an item later found in the silo, suggesting their link to the origin of the silos. This scene connects directly to the second book, Shift, which explores the beginning of the silo project.

These developments suggest a transition in the narrative timeline, with season 3 expected to adapt events from Shift. Showrunner Graham Yost confirmed to RadioTimes in interviews published in early March 2025 that the story would further explore the creation of the silos and the Safeguard Procedure. This control system allows one silo to eliminate another. He also noted that the new characters introduced in the finale would have expanded roles in Silo season 3.

Ad

In a March 8, 2025, interview with The Direct, Yost said:

“There is this thing called the Safeguard, which is... this other silo can kill a silo within minutes essentially by poisoning them. And why would they do that? How? What is going on? And then we start to peel back a little bit that... well, in Silo 17, they all went outside without cleaning suits on and they didn't die for quite some time. What happened? Well, that's a big mystery. That's something we will eventually... we hope to get the chance to answer that.”

Ad

Yost also added,

“It’s not a bad society in a silo. People got jobs, they got food, they got medical care... but there’s something weird about fertility and who gets to have children. The Pact is kind of weird.”

What to expect from Silo season 3?

Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) prepares for a critical mission in Silo 17, one that exposes deeper truths for Silo season 3. (Image via AppleTv)

Silo season 3 will adapt the second book in Hugh Howey’s trilogy, Shift, which goes back 300 years in the past to explore the origins of the silo system. According to Yost’s interview with TVLine published in March 2025, the storyline will follow Congressman Donald Keene and other key figures involved in the construction of the silos.

Ad

Rebecca Ferguson will return as Juliette, and although her character does not appear until late in the Shift book, Yost confirmed that she will have a significant presence throughout the season. Other returning cast members expected include Avi Nash, Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, and Billy Postlethwaite.

New characters introduced at the end of season 2, Jessica Henwick as Helen and Ashley Zukerman as Congressman Donald, have been confirmed to return as regulars in Silo season 3. Henwick plays a journalist, a slight departure from the source material, suggesting an expanded role in the series.

Ad

In his January 17, 2025, interview with TheWrap, Yost shared that the decision to adapt all three books into four seasons was made early during season 1’s airing. He said,

“Five weeks into season 1, we knew we were going to do the whole thing.”

Silo season 3 is already in production, and season 4 has been fully written. Both seasons will be filmed back-to-back.

Though the trailer and official episode count are not yet released, previous seasons had 10 episodes, and the same is expected for season 3. Apple TV+ has not released details on specific directors or writers, though Graham Yost is expected to continue leading the show’s development.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More