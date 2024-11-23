Will there be a Silo season 3? Exploring the possibility based on everything we know so far

Fans of Apple TV+'s series have been on the edge of their seats, and the latest buzz about Silo season 3 has only heightened that excitement. In an interview with Collider in April 2024, Rebecca Ferguson, who stars as Juliette and serves as an executive producer, shared news about future plans for the show.

She confirmed that discussions for both the third and fourth seasons of Silo are underway. Ferguson stated:

"I believe that the show has an ending, and I know when that is. So that’s the answer. You will find out when the show is done. To be honest, I don’t think it’s a secret. The books are the books. It’s three books, and the three books are divided into four seasons. We’re now looking at green-lighting Seasons 3 and 4. And I think we would film them maybe together, and that would be the end."

Ferguson's revelation comes as a beacon of hope for fans eager to see the continuation of this post-apocalyptic series.

While Apple TV+ has yet to officially announce the renewal, the strong performance of the first two seasons and Ferguson's influential backing suggest that more of the series is on the horizon. She added that the plan might even involve shooting the final two seasons back-to-back, aiming for a satisfying wrap-up that aligns with Hugh Howey’s original book trilogy.

What is the possibility of Silo season 3?

A still from Silo season 2 (Image via AppleTV+)

The possibility of Silo season 3 seems increasingly likely, especially with so much of Hugh Howey's Wool trilogy left to explore. Although a lot has already been covered, there is a lot of story that remains untold. The series is based on Howey’s three books: Wool, Shift, and Dust.

These novels together present a sprawling tale of survival, secrets, and rebellion within the silo and beyond. However, the show’s creators have taken an interesting approach by dividing the trilogy’s content across four planned seasons instead of three.

Season 1 of Silo covered roughly the first half of the book Wool. It introduced audiences to the tightly controlled world of the underground silo and set up Juliette’s journey as she unraveled the lies surrounding their existence. The season concluded with Juliette stepping outside the silo for the first time and discovering a shocking truth about the world above—an ending that mirrors a crucial moment in the first book.

Silo season 3 would likely begin adapting the book Shift (Image via AppleTV+)

Season 2, which premiered in late 2024, featured the second half of Wool. It focuses on the fallout from Juliette’s discoveries and the growing unrest within the silo. With tensions escalating and Juliette becoming a symbol of resistance, it’s clear that the story is building toward something big. However, the series still hasn’t ventured into the events of Shift and Dust, meaning much material from the novels remains untouched.

Given this pacing, Season 3 would likely begin adapting Shift, which explores the silo’s origins and the events that led to humanity’s descent underground.

Meanwhile, Dust—the final book—wraps up the story by bringing together characters and events from the previous installments. With two books still to explore, there’s plenty of ground left for Silo to cover, making a third season not just possible but necessary.

Silo season 3 has not been officially greenlit yet (Image via AppleTV+)

Shift is a prequel that dives into the creation of the silos, providing an essential backstory behind the post-apocalyptic world. Silo season 3 may introduce new characters like Donald Keene, a congressman who unknowingly becomes instrumental in constructing the silo system as part of a secret government initiative.

In Silo season 3, the story could explore the catastrophic events that led humanity to abandon the surface, including ecological disasters and political manipulation. These flashbacks would reveal why and how the silo system was designed to control information and maintain order.

Silo season 3 will likely delve into the past, intertwining Juliette’s current struggle for truth and freedom with threads from Dust, the final book in the trilogy. In Dust, the focus shifts back to the residents of the silos as they grapple with rebellion, hope, and survival.

Juliette’s discoveries outside the silo are expected to inspire others to question their leaders, leading to uprisings and potential alliances between different silos.

Silo season 2 is now streaming on AppleTV+.

