“To do this film?”- Netizens react to Chris Evans' film choices following his casting in Red One

Jake Kasdan’s Red One - released internationally on November 6, 2024, and in the United States on November 15—has sparked a whirlwind of negative reactions from fans.

The action-adventure Christmas film, featuring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, promised a festive blend of holiday cheer and high-octane thrills. Instead, several viewers have lambasted its premise, execution, and performances, leaving little room for holiday spirit.

“I can’t say I’m surprised. I really like Evans, but wtf would compel him to do this film?” one frustrated user wrote.

"The movie was a failure when Chris Evans and The Rock were attached. Both of them barely phone it in and The Rock shows zero humility to the production team," said another user.

Another disgruntled fan exclaimed, “Eh, you're not the target audience. I bet 8 year olds love it."

“I read the first two sentences and thought sweet… I’m gonna go watch the worst movie in existence I'm glad I read the whole thing. I absolutely will not watch it ever” one comment read.

The harshest critiques were reserved for the film’s overall quality.

“I feel you bruh, they need to pay more to the script writers,” a viewer stated.

Another remarked, “I’ve never read such a passionate critique. Never watching this movie.”

And one more user wrote, "Completely agree with this. One of the WORST movie this year no cap!"

With reactions like these, Red One has become a lightning rod for criticism, marking a surprising low point for such a star-studded production.

What is Red One about?

The plot of Red One centers around Callum Drift, the head of Santa’s security at the North Pole, who plans to retire after one last Christmas. His disillusionment grows as Santa's Naughty List expands due to increasing bad behavior worldwide. On Christmas Eve, a black-ops team infiltrates the North Pole, kidnapping Santa Claus.

Callum informs Zoe Harlow, leader of M.O.R.A., a secretive group protecting mythological-human peace treaties. Their investigation points to Jack O’Malley, a mercenary hacker who unknowingly sold Santa's location to a buyer.

Callum reluctantly teams up with Jack to uncover Santa’s whereabouts. Their pursuit leads them to Gryla, a winter witch, who plans to imprison naughty children using enchanted snow globes.

Gryla collaborates with Krampus, Santa's estranged brother and creator of the Naughty List. Captured by Krampus, Callum and Jack persuade him to reconcile with Santa, eventually gaining his help. Gryla’s lair is revealed to still be at the North Pole, where Santa’s magic is being drained.

A climactic battle ensues, with Callum, Jack, and Krampus thwarting Gryla’s plans. Santa recovers in time, Gryla is imprisoned, and the Christmas mission is saved. Jack rebuilds his relationship with his estranged son, Dylan, as Callum decides not to retire.

Cast of Red One

Red One (Image via Warner Bros)

The cast of Red One is led by Dwayne Johnson as Callum Drift, the dedicated yet weary head of Santa’s security. Chris Evans plays Jack O’Malley, a skilled hacker with a complicated past, and Wyatt Hunt portrays a younger version of Jack in flashbacks.

J.K. Simmons takes on the role of Santa Claus, playing both his iconic jolly nature and the vulnerability of being kidnapped. Lucy Liu appears as Zoe Harlow, the no-nonsense leader of M.O.R.A., the secret organization managing the mythological-human treaty.

Kiernan Shipka plays Grýla, the film’s main villain, a winter witch plotting to imprison children on the Naughty List. Kristofer Hivju portrays Krampus, Santa’s estranged brother, who starts as an antagonist but eventually allies with Callum and Jack.

Bonnie Hunt plays Mrs. Claus, who is imprisoned during much of the chaos but ultimately helps rally the North Pole’s defenses. Nick Kroll provides comic relief as Ted, a quirky member of the team, while Wesley Kimmel plays Dylan, Jack’s estranged son who becomes critical to the story’s resolution.

Rounding out the cast are Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Jack’s ex-partner Olivia and Reinaldo Faberlle as the voice of Agent Garcia, an anthropomorphic polar bear working at the North Pole.

Red One is available to watch in theaters.

