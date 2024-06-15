Six Schizophrenic Brothers: Which Galvin siblings are still alive?

HBO’s Six Schizophrenic Brothers is a true story about an Irish-Catholic family, the Galvins. Six out of twelve children of Don and Mimi Galvin suffered from schizophrenia. Six Schizophrenic Brothers show how the series of diagnoses started with their eldest son, Donald, and over the span of 15 years, five of his brothers were also diagnosed with the same mental health issue.

In 2024, six siblings in the Galvin family are alive. Donald Galvin, Matthew Galvin, Mark Galvin, Margaret Galvin, Mary-Lindsay Galvin, and John Galvin, who keeps a low profile, are alive and thriving to live a normal day-to-day life. Out of the Galvin siblings that are alive, Donald and Matthew suffered from schizophrenia. Recently, in 2023, Peter Galvin, the 10th child and the youngest brother, died in his sleep.

Six Schizophrenic Brothers highlight the medical and social implications of mental illnesses like schizophrenia in this case. How normal days and day-to-day activities become difficult for the patients and their loved ones.

Six Schizophrenic Brothers: The siblings that are alive

1) Donald Galvin

Donald is said to be quiet and introverted in Six Schizophrenic Brothers. He has an interest in automobiles and is a fast food lover, McDonald's cheeseburgers and Filet-O-Fish are his all-time favorites. He also enjoys cultural events such as ballet, opera, symphony, and theater. Despite his reserved nature, he can become very talkative, though his thoughts are sometimes difficult to follow.

Donald Galvin (Image via Galvin Family Trust)

2) John Galvin

John Galvin, the third child, has always preffered to keep a low profile. Hence, not much is known about him. He reportedly lives in Boise, Idaho, with his wife, Nancy Galvin. While he kept his distnace from his family, he is involved helping and supporting his sister, Mary-Lindsay.

John Galvin (Image via Facebook/John Galvin)

3) Matthew Galvin

Matthew was the ninth child born in the year 1958. He is currently 66 years old and is still a music enthusiast. He faced a significant transition in 2020 when he moved from living independently in a Section 8 apartment to a skilled nursing facility following several months of hospitalization. He continues to find peace in music and plays the flute and acoustic guitar.

Matthew Galvin (Image via Galvin Family Trust)

4) Mark Galvin

Mark is the eighth child of Don and Mimi. He was born in 1957 and is currently 67 years old. He continues to live his life and is in touch with his family. While talking in the series Six Schizophrenic Brothers, he shared some horrifying incidents from his past. He recalled a fight between Donald and his dad, saying,

"I don't know how long they fought for, but it was a serious fight."

In Six Schizophrenic Brothers, he also explained the intensity of the physical fight as both of them scratched and smashed each other while his dad was trying to save his mom from Donald.

Mark Galvin (Image via Galvin Family Trust)

5) Margaret Galvin

Margaret had a very low-key life but she kept supporting her brothers during their hardships. With both brothers facing ongoing challenges, Margaret and Mary, who do not suffer from schizophrenia, take care of them and try to do their best. They made a trust website named Galvin Family Trust (GFT) to promote the understanding of such mental illness and to raise funds to support the schizophrenic brothers and lower their financial burden.

Margaret Galvin (Image via Youtube/Discovery)

6) Mary-Lindsay Galvin

Mary is the 12th child and the youngest among all the kids. She was born in 1965 after Margaret Galvin. Mary has been majorly supporting her brothers to live a normal life. In the series Six Schizophrenic Brothers, she explained how adversely all of this had affected their family.

"I remember my mother just being destroyed," she said.

She also explained how hard it has been to take care of someone with a mental illness. Six Schizophrenic Brothers also showed how her mother never gave up on her children even if the circumstances were bad.

"I do remember Donald coming after my mother a few times, and it always was probably around her being the one that told him to take his medication," she said.

Mary Galvin (Image via Youtube/Discovery)

Six Schizophrenic Brothers is available on Amazon Prime Video, Discovery, and HBO Max.