Slow Horses season 5 episode 4 ending explained: Is [spoiler] dead? Mayoral debate turns into a crime scene as expected

Slow Horses season 5 episode 4 introduces a bizarre, bloody twist as the Park and Slough House continue to investigate the destabilization plan unfolding in London. But while the Park focuses on locating Tara and getting to the bottom of her involvement with the extremist group, the Slough House team, technically still on lockdown, tries to protect the politicians from a possible assassination.

After multiple attacks in the city, Slough House agents think that the next step for the extremist group would be to assassinate a populist leader. It just so happens that there's a mayoral debate, and they think both candidates, Mayor Zafar Jaffrey and Dennis Gimball, but especially Gimball, are under attack.

Slow Horses season 5 episode 4 ends with one politician's death, Dennis Gimball, but it's not because of the extremist group's assassination plot. Although it's not necessarily Slough House's mistake, there's something tying them to Gimball's death.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Slow Horses season 5 episode 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

How does Dennis Gimball die in Slow Horses season 5 episode 4?

Slow Horses season 5 episode 4 ends with Dennis Gimball's tragic death at the mayoral debate event. But unlike the Slough House agents' prediction that the extremist group is going to assassinate him, Gimball's death is a product of a freak accident. As Mayor Jaffrey takes the stage first, Gimball is practicing his speech in a back alley behind the venue.

Meanwhile, Coe, on the lookout on top of a scaffolding, alerts River of a suspicious man getting in a heated argument with Gimball. It turns out to be Tyson, Jaffrey's chief of staff, asking Gimball not to talk about Jaffrey's son, Ifran, in his speech. However, Coe's keen reporting sets in motion a bizarre chain reaction when River intervenes and tackles Tyson.

A confusing fight ensues before Tyson runs off. But as Coe climbs down the scaffolding, a heavy bucket full of paint hits Gimball right on the head. He's dead on the spot, but leaves behind his Dictaphone with a recording of Coe and River talking about unintentionally causing Gimball's death. Although it's an accident, it would be another cleanup for MI5.

Did they find Tara in Slow Horses season 5 episode 4?

Slow Horses season 5 episode 4 ends with Flyte arresting Tara with Lamb's help. As usual, Slough House wins the race to find Tara's whereabouts because by the time Flyte arrives at Tara's real apartment, Lamb has already gone over the entire place. Tara is nowhere to be found, but Lamb already knows where to find her: in Roddy Ho's apartment.

But before Flyte can arrest her at Roddy's apartment, Tara already sees them and runs away. Thankfully, Lamb is there again to block her with a car door and stops her from fleeing. It shows that while the Park is the one pulling the strings, Slough House isn't as incompetent as everyone thinks.

Slow Horses season 5 episode 4: Claude Whelan gets devious against the Gimballs

As Dodie Gimball feels disrespected after Claude Whelan excludes her from a meeting in Slow Horses season 5 episode 2, she sets a series of events that eventually lead to Whelan's devious reaction. Throughout the series, Whelan is depicted as the not-so-savvy head of MI5. However, Slow Horses season 5 episode 4 proves that he can also be underhanded if backed into a corner.

After Dodie threatens to expose his supposed affair with an escort, he uses his connection to dig up dirt on both Dodie and Dennis Gimball. In a slightly unconvincing manner, he tries to be menacing in giving the Gimballs a stern warning that if Dodie doesn't stop her smear campaign, he will out Dennis as a son of an illegal immigrant and a criminal, and Dodie as a Marxist's ex-girlfriend.

Catch Slow Horses season 5 episode 4, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Apple TV+.

