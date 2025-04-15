Smoke: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far about the upcoming crime drama on Apple TV+

Smoke is Apple TV's new crime drama series set to premiere on June 27, 2025. The series has been created by Dennis Lehane, who is also responsible for Apple TV's true crime drama series, Black Bird. The show stars Taron Egerton, who also serves as executive producer, and consists of 9 episodes.

Smoke is inspired by true events. It follows the story of a detective and an arson investigator as they track the trial of two criminals.

The official logline of the show on Apple TV+ reads:

"When an arson investigator begrudgingly teams up with a police detective, their race to stop two arsonists ignites a twisted game of secrets and suspicions."

Smoke releases June 27, 2025

The new crime drama series is set to be released on June 27, 2025, on Apple TV+. The first two episodes are slated to air together, followed by the remaining seven episodes, which will be released every Friday till the last episode airs on August 8, 2025.

Smoke: What we know so far

The fictional series Smoke is inspired by truth.media's podcast Firebug, hosted by Oscar and Emmy Award-winning Kary Antholis. The podcast delved into the life of an arsonist who terrorized California in the late 1980s and early 1990s by burning down businesses in broad daylight.

Produced by Truth Media and Sony Music Entertainment, the podcast explored how a novel manuscript circulating in Hollywood led to the criminal being exposed. For almost a decade, the arsonist set up fires that caused massive destruction and killed four people in the process.

The culprit was caught only upon the discovery of a manuscript titled Points of Origin. The manuscript bore strikingly similar anecdotes of fires when compared to the incidents that occurred in real life. This made the authorities question if the discovery of the manuscript was a pure coincidence or a confession from the arsonist.

The trial led the investigators to John Leonard Orr, a respected firefighter, who was convicted of the crimes. Firebug went beyond just stating facts of the events that occurred, delving deeper into the mind and psychology of the arsonist and the obsessive pursuit of the detectives and investigators determined to stop him.

As Karl Antholis retraced events from the past, he not only spoke with investigators and fire experts but also those close to the suspect in order to draw a complete picture and understand the motives of the arsonist. The podcast also reflected on how storytelling can become a clue, with the manuscript blurring the line between fact and fiction.

Through tense narration, Firebug painted a haunting picture of the events that occurred, inspiring Apple TV's upcoming show.

Cast and crew

Taron Egerton in Smoke (Image via Instagram/@appletv)

Smoke is led by Taron Egerton as Dave Gudsen, the arson investigator, and Emmy Award nominee Jurnee Smollett as Detective Michelle Calderone.

The show also features a talented set of supporting actors:

John Leguizamo

Rafe Spall

Greg Kinnear

Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine

Hannah Emily Anderson

Anna Chlumsky

Adina Porter

Smoke is written and produced by Lehane. The other executive producers include Egerton, Richard Plepler, Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin, Kari Skogland, Joe Chappelle, and Jane Bartelme. The directors for the show are Skogland, Chappelle, and Jim McKay.

Catch Smoke only on Apple TV+ from June 27, 2025.

