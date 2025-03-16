Snapped: Killer Couples Season 18 Episode 3: A complete case overview of Brandon Silverlight homicide

Brandon Silverlight's tragic murder is at the centre of Snapped: Killer Couples (2025) season 18 episode 3, titled Alison Martin and Justin Terpstra. The episode revisits the events of November 14, 2009, when authorities discovered Silverlight’s burned body near his incinerated car in Casco Township, Michigan, as per mlive.com (October 20, 2010).

According to court records (People v. Terpstra, 2012), Silverlight was lured by Alison Martin, a former romantic partner, under the pretense of a meeting, only to be ambushed by her fiancé, Justin Terpstra, at a trailer. Prosecutors later detailed how Silverlight was assaulted, bound with duct tape, driven to a field, stabbed, had his throat slit, and was set on fire, as noted by mlive.com (November 19, 2010).

During the trial, it was revealed that Martin and Terpstra conspired to commit the murder, with the court ultimately convicting both on multiple counts. They were charged for first-degree murder, conspiracy, torture, and kidnapping, as per mlive.com (December 17, 2010).

The case of Brandon Silverlight serves as an example of obsession and calculated violence, now chronicled in Snapped: Killer Couples (2025).

On November 14, 2009, Brandon Silverlight was lured to a trailer, where Justin Terpstra ambushed him

In a calculated and brutal crime, Brandon Silverlight was lured into a deadly trap in Allegan County, Michigan. According to court records and multiple media reports, Silverlight was enticed by Alison Martin, a former romantic partner, through text messages suggesting a s*xual encounter involving a third person.

Martin and Silverlight arranged to meet at South Haven restaurant before Martin led Silverlight to her parents' trailer, where Justin Terpstra was waiting, as per People v. Terpstra, Michigan Court of Appeals, September 4, 2012.

Authorities stated that once Silverlight arrived at the trailer during the late hours of November 13, 2009, Terpstra ambushed him, restrained him with duct tape, and forced him into the trunk of his own vehicle, as per mlive.com, October 20, 2010. The situation escalated when Silverlight was transported to a remote field in Casco Township. There, Terpstra and Martin subjected him to severe torture.

According to trial testimony, Silverlight was struck in the head with a post, stabbed multiple times, and ultimately set on fire. His burned body was found the following morning under a pine tree near his incinerated car, as noted by mlive.com on November 19, 2010.

Prosecutors emphasized that Martin and Terpstra conspired to murder Brandon Silverlight, driven by Martin's lingering obsession with him despite their breakup. Assistant Prosecutor Myrene Koch argued that Martin "intended to kill him" and worked alongside Terpstra to carry out the plan, as reported by mlive.com on October 20, 2010.

The crime scene and the brutality of the murder left a lasting impact. The medical examiner’s office confirmed that dental records were needed to identify Silverlight due to the extent of the burns, as per mlive.com (November 19, 2010). Detective Sgt. Scott Leroy testified that two separate burn sites were discovered, one where Silverlight’s car was torched and another where his body was set ablaze.

The aftermath of Brandon Silverlight’s murder was marked by significant court proceedings.

On December 17, 2010, Terpstra was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, and conspiracy to commit murder. He also received additional sentences of 25 to 50 years for kidnapping and torture, as noted by mlive.com (December 17, 2010).

During sentencing, Brandon Silverlight’s family expressed their grief and anger. As per mlive.com (December 17, 2010), Ron Silverlight, the victim’s father, told Terpstra:

"Our satisfaction will begin upon your last breath."

His wife, Linda Silverlight, added that the murder robbed them of the ability to see their son one last time due to the condition of his remains.

Martin, who was engaged to Terpstra at the time, was convicted on the same charges and received a similar sentence earlier that month as per mlive.com (December 17, 2010). She later appealed her conviction, arguing procedural errors concerning text message evidence, but the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld her conviction as noted in People v. Martin, May 17, 2012.

The case was profiled on Snapped: Killer Couples (2025) season 18 episode 3, where investigators detailed how phone records and witness testimonies uncovered the conspiracy fueled by jealousy and manipulation.

Stay tuned for more updates.

