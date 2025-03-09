Where is Cynthia Wilder now? All about Richie Wilder Jr.'s wife ahead of Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen

Season 18 episode 2 of Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen, will replay the crimes committed by Cynthia Wilder and her husband Richie Wilder Jr.

Ad

Cynthia Wilder helped Richie Wilder Jr. with the murder of his ex-wife Angila Wilder. Angila was stabbed 44 times in the face, neck and chest. Her wounds were four inches deep.

The episode focusing on Cynthia's murder is titled Cynthia Wilder and Richie Wilder. It will air on Oxygen on March 9, 2025, at 5 pm ET. The logline reads:

“A North Dakota community is rocked after a beloved mother is found stabbed to death”.

Ad

Trending

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

Cynthia Wilder, 27, was arrested in 2017 and sentenced in May 2018 for conspiracy to commit murder and accomplice to escape. Cynthia is currently incarcerated at the Dakota Women’s Correctional Rehab Center in New England, as per KFYR TV (published on September 1, 2021).

Who is Cynthia Wilder and what did she do?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cynthia Wilder, 27, was a Kindergarten teacher and the second wife of Richie Wilder Jr. She helped Richie Jr. plan and kill his ex-wife Angila Wilder.

Chris Jackson, Angila’s boyfriend, called 911, when he returned home to find the backdoor of their house kicked open. Authorities found Angila dead, lying on the floor of their North Dakota home on November 13, 2015. The homicide, according to authorities, was personal. Due to Richie Jr.'s past abusive records and ongoing child custody battle with Angila, he became a prime suspect in her murder.

Ad

During Angila’s and Richie Jr.’s marriage, Richie Jr. was convicted of domestic abuse which led to their divorce. Richie Jr. then married Cynthia and had a child together. Authorities also questioned Chris, during which he claimed that Richie Jr. murdered Angila.

Angila was pregnant with Chris’s child when she was murdered. She was stabbed 44 times in the chest, neck, and face. Upon further investigation, authorities found blood in Richie Jr.’s car which belonged to Angila. After an autopsy, Richie Jr.’s DNA was found under Angila’s fingernails, and he was arrested.

Ad

Richie Jr. came forward with a confession after a few days in prison. He told authorities that Chris allegedly thought Angila was cheating on him, so they planned to catch her red-handed.

Richie Jr. further said he picked up Chris from his Walmart workplace, drove to Angila’s house, killed her together, and dropped Chris back at Walmart. Authorities checked the video footage at Walmart, which proved Chris was present at work all night and Richie Jr’s confession was false.

Ad

In December 2016, Richie Jr. was found guilty and was convicted of the murder of Angila Wilder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to Oxygen True Crime, Cynthia had denied any knowledge about the murder to authorities.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, when she later rekindled with her old lover, a former bartender, Matt Walters, through Facebook, she revealed to him that she took part in the murder of Cynthia.

During a conversation with Matt, he commented that killing a person with a knife wasn’t smart. Cynthia interrupted the conversation and disclosed that the original plan was to kill her with a gun and the knife was just a backup. Matt then went to the authorities informing them about these disturbing facts. He was then listed as an informant. They wired him and arranged a meeting with Cynthia in person.

Ad

Matt met Cynthia at a bar. Unaware that Matt was wearing a wire, she told him that she had helped Richie Jr. clean Angila’s blood from the car. She even explained how she tried to break Richie Jr. out of Jail.

During their conversation, she also told him that if it had to be her in place of Richie Jr., she would have gone back and cut Angelia’s fingers off or burn them or would have burnt the whole house down to get rid of any evidence. She alleged that Richie hated Angila so much that he couldn’t ‘just do one stab to the jugular’, he went ‘psycho on her’.

Ad

Cynthia also confessed that she helped Richie Jr. clean up and plan the whole murder. The recording from their conversation was more than enough to arrest Cynthia.

Where is Cynthia Wilder now?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cynthia Wilder expected the court would go easy on the sentence. However, she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in May, 2018.

According to KFYR TV (published on September 1, 2021) Cynthia Wilder is currently being held at the Dakota Women’s Correctional Rehab Center in New England.

To learn more about this case, watch this weekend's episode of Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback