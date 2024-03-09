What did Shayne Lovera and Brett Rae do? Details explored ahead of Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen

The upcoming episode of Snapped: Killer Couples, which generally focuses on lovers-turned-criminals, will bring forth the case of Shayne Lovera and Brett Rae, a couple of party-loving individuals who ended up having an affair that proved deadly to Shayne's husband, Kelly Lovera. The murder dates back to November of 1994 and needed some luck to crack.

The episode of Snapped: Killer Couples covering this case will premiere on March 10, 2024, at 5:00 PM ET. The synopsis for the same reads:

"A professor is found dead inside his Jeep in what appears to be a car accident in Tennessee; after evidence at the scene points to foul play, the ensuing investigation exposes secrets of infidelity and a crime motivated by lust and money."

Ahead of the episode, here is a rundown of what Brett Rae and Shayne Lovera did.

Who were Brett Rae and Shayne Lovera and what did they do?

Shayne Lovera was born in Appalachia in 1966 and was the only daughter of teenage parents who split a few years after her birth. She continued to suffer from poverty and immense lifestyle changes from a young age, especially after her stepfather committed suicide.

Despite being embroiled in the scandal that resulted in her stepfather's suicide, Shayne Lovera remained a party-loving girl and enjoyed the thrills of life. She soon managed to reach a local college, where she met Kelly Lovera, a charming 24-year-old. They hit it off immediately, and they got married soon after.

The couple had kids and moved to Shayne’s hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee. But soon they were getting submerged in debt, mainly because of Shayne, who had a spending habit. They had to soon give up their spacious house and settle for a small apartment in Frog Alley. But this was also where the trouble began.

Being in a neighborhood full of young and single people, Shayne Lovera jumped right back into her party mood and began having regular outings, even hosting some at their house.

This was also the time Kelly and Shayne started growing distant, and she began flirting with other men. She soon met Brett Rae, an ex-Navy guy who had recently moved into the neighborhood. Brett shared her enthusiasm for a thrill-filled life and was discharged from the Navy after he punched a senior officer.

The two began a secret affair. Despite Kelly Lovera's friends and family telling him to get a divorce after the noticeable entanglement of Brett and Shayne, he refused to leave his kids.

On November 5, 1994, Shayne threw another party and invited Brett. The next morning, she went around the neighborhood looking for Kelly. She revealed that he had passed out on their couch the previous night, and when he woke up they had an argument, following which he left the house in his jeep.

A little after 9 AM on November 6, two tourists in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park saw Kelly's jeep, which was allegedly wrecked. Kelly was found in the backseat of the car. Authorities initially thought it was an accident, but it was soon proven wrong.

Kelly had allegedly been beaten to death with a baseball bat by Brett. He was then put in the backseat of the car to make it look like an accident. Several pieces of evidence linked Brett Rae and Shayne Lovera to the crime, and they got their punishment soon after.

Both the perpetrators were sent to prison for life, though they got a possibility of parole after taking the plea deal.

The upcoming episode of Snapped: Killer Couples will cover this case in further detail.