What is Oxygen's new true crime show Sin City Murders all about? Release date, episode synopsis, and more explored

Oxygen is all set to update its already stacked true crime set with the introduction of a new series, Sin City Murders, which is slated to premiere this weekend. The new series will be based on crimes in the city of Las Vegas. The network has already examined crimes in New York, Los Angeles, Orange County, and Atlanta and is now expanding to another place in America that holds dark secrets.

Sin City Murders will premiere on Sunday, February 25, 2024, with a single episode at 7.00 PM EST/PT. The show will follow Oxygen's usual norm and air once every week.

The cases for the first two weeks have also been revealed ahead of the episode's premiere this weekend.

What will Sin City Murders be about?

Sin City Murders will follow the tried-and-tested format of the long-running Oxygen shows like Snapped and Real Murders of Atlanta, with a closer similarity to the latter. The series will extensively follow the crimes of Las Vegas, which hides a dark underbelly amidst the glowing lights and lavish lifestyle that makes it stand out.

The first season of the show will focus on various crime stories, ranging from "a greed-motivated casino slaying in the heart of the strip to a professional hit on a legendary lounge act to a disappearing influencer found encased in a desert tom," as per the description revealed by Oxygen.

This series, too, like many others on the network will combine the firsthand accounts by the investigators, interviews from families, and perfectly dramatized storytelling to shed light on some of the most brutal cases in the history of Las Vegas, while also making it worth viewers' time.

As per the official description revealed by Oxygen, the series will depict Las Vegas for what it actually is beyond the illusion of grandeur, bachelor parties, and slot machines.

The official description revealed by Oxygen reads:

"Sin City Murders recounts chilling homicide cases from America’s adult playground, revealing the darkness that hides behind the glitz and glam of the Las Vegas Strip and amid the vast landscape surrounding it. From high-stakes gambling to an oasis of opportunity, Las Vegas offers a little bit of everything for everyone - but what happens when big dreams turn to tragedy? "

It continues:

"Each hour-long episode covers homicide cases unique to this vibrant and popular destination, from greed-motivated killings to disappearances in the desert. With one of the highest solve rates across the country, Las Vegas’s detectives and police force are unmatched in their skills, rising to the challenges of this boomtown oasis and risking their lives to protect those in need."

When are the first episodes of Sin City Murders premiering?

Las Vegas Fully Reopens after COVID-19 (Image via Getty)

The details of the show's first two episodes have been revealed so far. The first episode of the show, titled Vanishing of a Showgirl, marks its premiere on Sunday, February 25. It follows an ambitious Luxor Hotel dancer who disappears on the eve of her biggest night, leading to a long-drawn investigation.

In the second episode, which premieres a week later on March 3, 2024, the show follows a rising rapper who is gunned down outside a Las Vegas hot spot.

More details about the upcoming episodes and the show can be found on Oxygen's official site.

