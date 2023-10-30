4 details about Ashley Young's murder - Final Moments on Oxygen

Ashley Young was a young woman who was found missing out of the blue. Her disappearance led to her mother, Kristine, getting involved and informing the police, along with doing some investigations of her own. What followed was shocking, and unfortunately, Ashley was found murdered in a very brutal manner.

The events leading to the tragic murder of Kristine Young have been documented in one of the episodes of the Oxygen series, Final Moments. The gripping true crime series focuses on how law enforcement uncovers difficult cases through investigations revolving around the last moments of victims.

The intriguing Oxygen true crime series Final Moments chronicles Ashley Young's murder in the fifth episode of the second season, titled A Mother's Search. It explores the tale of 31-year-old Young and her mother's relentless search for her daughter.

Four details from the Ashley Young murder case that will shock you

Ashley Young was tragically murdered by one of her friends, Jared Chance, who was eventually convicted of the crime and sentenced to a maximum of 200 years in prison. Jared never specified his motives for the murder, and it remains a mystery to this day.

1) Ashley Young's friends disliked her friendship with Jared Chance

Ashley Young and Jared Chance (image via Facebook)

Jared Chance (30 at the time of the murder) was close friends with Ashley Young (who was 31 at the time). People who knew Ashley well said that she was a kind girl who was liked by everyone. However, Jared was the complete opposite of Ashley.

Since his adolescent years, Jared has run afoul of the law. He had a past of stealing and abusing alcohol when underage. He was involved with illegal drugs and had committed driving infractions. Many who knew Jared saw him as insane and prone to violent outbursts, but Ashley saw someone else entirely. Her friends condemned her friendship with him, and he eventually murdered her.

2) Ashley Young was found dismembered after going missing

Evidence at the crime scene (image via Mlive) Enter caption Enter caption Enter caption A

A report to the police from a local man from Grand Rapids led to this shocking discovery. He noticed a foul smell and a trail of blood that was coming from the basement that he used to share with his neighbor, Jared Chance.

The local man decided to investigate more after being interested in what he had found. To his surprise, he found that the object covered in tarpaulin was seeping blood. The man noticed anything strange, so he called the police right away.

Officers arrived to investigate shortly after receiving the 911 call. When they removed the tarpaulin in the basement, they saw that it was a human torso. It was later identified to be of Ashley Young's. The investigators even found dismembered body parts in black plastic bags. They were placed in a cardboard box on the stairwell landing of Jared's house.

3) There are parts of Ashley's body which have not been found to this day

Jared Chance found guilty (image via wzzm13)

Ashley Young's head, hands, and feet were never discovered at the scene of the murder or anywhere else. Jared never revealed where they could be found, even after getting a life sentence in prison.

4) Jared Chance's parents helped him cover up the murder

Chance's parents (image via WVLT)

Probably the most shocking detail from the murder was that even Jared's parents got involved. Investigators checked Jared's parents' house for a thorough search. They discovered a saw, which they think was used to dissect Ashley's corpse.

Unexpectedly, Chance's parents were found to have been surely connected to the case. When Chance called them and they traveled to Grand Rapids to pick him up, they were charged with accessory after the fact and perjury for their acts. In their car, authorities found a number of strange objects, including cleaning supplies, tools, and even Ashley Young's severed limbs. Later thereafter, further evidence was discovered at their Holland residence.

Investigators said that when being questioned, they lied about knowing that their son had killed and dismembered Ashley. Investigators think that both of them assisted their son in concealing evidence related to the murder.

The full investigation leading up to the conviction has been chronicled in the fifth episode of season 2 of the series Final Moments, streaming on Oxygen.