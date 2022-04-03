Fatal Fandom cast list: Chaley Rose, Pete Ploszek and others in Lifetime thriller movie

Lifetime continues to amaze its viewers with a heart-wrenching drama in its upcoming thriller film, Fatal Fandom, set to release on Saturday, April 2 promises an unpredictable end. Chaley Rose, Pete Ploszek, and many others have come together to give meaning to their respective characters.

Inspired by Whitney Houston’s film, The Bodyguard, Fatal Fandom features a suspenseful storyline where the pop star, Eden, is captured by a psycho fan. Eden will receive help from her best friend, Addison, who will tag her with a bodyguard named Jackson. However, Jackson will ultimately turn out to be a toxic help.

The official synopsis of Fatal Fandom reads:

"When famous pop star Eden Chase is almost kidnapped by a crazed fan, she enlists the help of handsome, brooding bodyguard Jackson Reed to move into her home and become her security full-time. But when Jackson develops an unhealthy attachment to Eden, she soon realizes the man she’d called her protector–has now become a predator harboring a dark secret from the past–and that she must outwit him or become prey."

Meet the star cast of Fatal Fandom

1) Chaley Rose as Eden Chase

Actress and singer Chaley Rose was born and raised in the city of Columbus, Indiana. After pursuing her graduation from Indiana University, she spent two years learning acting in New York. Following this, moved to Los Angeles to start her acting career. The 34-year-old actress began her career by playing Zoey Dalton for ABC’s, Nashville (2012), and continued to appear in the drama series for its first three seasons.

The following year, she starred in 36 Saints (2013), in which she portrayed Bathsheba. The actress has also appeared in films like Holiday Heist, Dinner for two, A Christmas Duet, and many others.

2) Pete Ploszek as Jackson Reed

Pete Ploszek (Image via Sportskeeda)

Born on January 20, 1987, actor Pete Plostzek is an Illions native. He did his bachelor’s from Princeton University and also holds a Master’s of Fine Arts degree in Acting from the USC School of Dramatic Arts. He started his career in a short film called Outage: WME. The 35-year-old actor is most celebrated for his work in the role of Leonardo in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films (2013)

The actor has also authored a book titled Get Fast and Crush the Combine which is based on "a no frills guide for aspiring high school athletes".

3) Heather Morris as Addison Bright

California native Heather was born on February 1, 1987. The actress and producer was a backup dancer for Beyoncé for a year-and-a-half. In 2010 she was the Celebrity Style Ambassador for FLIRT! and cosmetic brand Estee Lauder. She is best known for her work on Glee, having played the role of Brittany S. Pierce. The 35-year-old actress has also played lead roles in movies like Dirty Dancing (1987), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and Nine (2009).

Lifetime’s Fatal Fandom is produced by The Ninth House by Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren.

