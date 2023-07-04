OceanGate victims spent their final moments listening to music - Reports

A new report, released by the New York Times, has found that people on board the OceanGate Titan submersible spent their final moments listening to music and absorbed in darkness.

The report also included details on how the crew prepared for the expected 12-hour trip to the Titanic wreckage site. Details were shared by Christine Dawood, wife of British Pakistani, Shahzada Dawood, who along with his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, died during the OceanGate expeditions to the Titanic wreckage.

What’s the latest report on OceanGate Titan submersible?

In an interview with the New York Times, Christine Dawood said that the last time she saw her husband and son was on June 18. Christine said that she watched the submarine from a support ship as her husband and son went inside the 22-foot submersible.

Christine said:

"I was looking out on the ocean, in case I could maybe see them surfacing."

The submersible lost contact about an hour and 45 minutes later.

What preparations were made before the expedition?

According to Christine Dawood, the crew members were asked to be on deck by 5 am on June 18. They were told to wear thick socks and a beanie because of the cold temperature.

She also informed that Stockton Rush, OceanGate CEO and pilot, reportedly asked the crew to be on a low-residue diet and avoid coffee the day before the trip. Passengers also wore flight suits, waterproof jackets, waterproof trousers, helmets, steel-toed boots and life vests.

Christine also informed Times that Rush had asked everybody to load some good songs into their phones so that they could listen to them on a Bluetooth speaker. However, he specifically asked everyone not to add country music, Christine told the New York Times.

The prominent Pakistani family had reportedly met the CEO of OceanGate and his wife in Waterloo, in February. They talked and discussed the safety and design of the submersible.

The new details about the crews’ last moments come amid recent reports that all five passengers onboard were killed instantly in a catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible.

OceanGate human remains found?

Recently, the US Coast Guard reported that presumed human remains have been found and recovered from within the wreckage of the submersible. The findings shocked experts and official authorities as they believed that the remains of those on board would never be found.

According to officials, the evidence was recovered from the North Atlantic and further transported to a US port for professional analysis of the remains. Among the wreckage recovered were cables and other items involved in the production of the 22-ft submersible.

A few days back, an old clip from “MythBusters”, a famous Discovery channel show, illustrating how would a person implode in a depressurized diving suit, got viral. The video racked up more than a million views.

