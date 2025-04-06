Snapped: Killer Couples season 18, episode 5: A detailed case overview

Snapped: Killer Couples season 18 episode 5 focuses on the murder of an associate pastor in Hanford and the two individuals who were found guilty of doing so, Angelita Reyes and Jesus Jeronimo. Episode 5 illustrates the circumstances behind the gruesome act and the investigations that revealed what happened.

Ad

The case was that of a coordinated attack, a kidnapping, and a fatal shooting that was perpetrated in a rural California orchard. According to a press release by the Tulare County District Attorney's Office, the crime occurred on April 3, 2016, as Angelita Reyes, age 42, enticed her ex-boyfriend to a secluded vineyard.

This Snapped: Killer Couples episode, airing on April 6, 2025, gives an inside glimpse into how the crime was committed and how the detectives' pieces fit together.

Ad

Trending

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

Background of Snapped: Killer Couples

Snapped: Killer Couples is an Oxygen true crime series. Each episode centers on a couple charged or convicted of serious crimes as a pair. The show features real-life cases of couples in romantic relationships, who are connected to violent crimes, more frequently murder.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Season 18 follows the same pattern. The series relies on court documents, police reports, and interviews to define the facts. It also explores how a relationship between individuals escalates into a fatal partnership.

Snapped: Killer Couples seeks to investigate the reasons behind the crimes and the relationships between the couples. It shows how love, control, or mutual intent was involved in the actions of the perpetrators.

About the crime

On April 3, 2016, Angelita Reyes called her former boyfriend — a 40-year-old pastor — and requested that he meet her at a vineyard in Earlimart, according to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office. She informed him that her vehicle had overheated and required assistance. After the victim arrived, Jesus Jeronimo assaulted him and pushed him into Reyes' truck.

Ad

Crime scene (Representative Photo by pexels )

Jeronimo, Reyes, and the victim proceeded to a secluded almond orchard. Jeronimo took the victim out of the car at gunpoint. According to the report, the pastor attempted to persuade him by telling him:

Ad

"You don't have to do this, it's the devil's work. But if you do it, God can still forgive you."

Still, Jeronimo shot him in the head, instantly killing him. The pair then went back to their joint home in Bakersfield after making a detour to purchase empanadas. The victim's body was discovered two days later by orchard workers. His vehicle was also found near the vineyard.

Ad

Investigation

Police started investigating shortly after the victim went missing. The District Attorney's Office said Reyes was the last individual to have spoken with the victim. Cell phone records and forensic evidence corroborated this. Testimony from the victim's family also indicated Reyes as a primary point of contact.

Court scene (Representative photo by pexels )

Both Jeronimo and Reyes made incriminating statements during interviews. The District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations and the Tulare County Sheriff's Office collaborated on the case. Detectives Mario Martin and Miguel Franco were at the forefront of the investigation. Senior Deputy District Attorney Samantha Arnerich handled the case.

Ad

Resolution

The case proceeded to trial in 2018 at the Visalia Tulare County Superior Court. On July 20, 2018, Jesus Jeronimo and Angelita Reyes were found guilty of first-degree murder by the jury. The jury also found special case circumstances in the case: kidnapping and lying in wait.

Jeronimo was also convicted of using a firearm to kill personally and knowingly. Reyes was convicted of murder as an accomplice with a principal armed. Both received life imprisonment without the chance of parole. Their sentencing hearing was set for October 19, 2018.

Ad

Viewers can watch Snapped: Killer Couples season 18 episode 5 on Oxygen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a plot, she’s obsessed! Know More