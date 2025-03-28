Where is Larme Price now? Details explored ahead of New York Homicide on Oxygen

The upcoming episode of New York Homicide on Oxygen is all set to delve into the killing spree of Larme Price, a convicted serial killer who murdered four victims, allegedly as revenge for the September 11 attacks. He claimed to have been driven by the hatred of Arabs, but murdered only one victim of Middle Eastern descent.

His crimes will be covered in detail on New York Homicide season 3 episode 9, which premieres on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 9.00 PM EST. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Post 9/11, terror strikes again when Queens and Brooklyn are rocked by the senseless killing of neighborhood shopkeepers; with no leads and a lack of motive, the NYPD must form a task force to catch the spree killer before he claims his next victims."

Larme Price was arrested after he tried to claim that he knew who was behind the murders. He soon confessed to the crime and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 150 years in prison without parole, where he remains now.

Ahead of the episode of New York Homicide, let us go over who Larme Price was and what he did.

Who was Larme Price and what did he do?

Larme Price was born on June 27, 1972, in Brooklyn, New York. Per records, he showed signs of mental disturbance from an early age. His mother revealed that he was allegedly checked into mental health facilities twice but was turned away on both occasions.

His criminal record also started in 1989. He was reportedly arrested eight times with charges ranging from robbery to assault to criminal weapons possession. According to reports, his mental health deteriorated further after the 9/11 attacks and he failed to suppress his urge to kill.

He also allegedly showed some troubling signs like believing that he was being followed and that a tracking device had been installed inside him.

On February 8, 2003, Price drew first blood when he shot and killed 42-year-old John Freddy, a Guyana native of Indian descent. Freddy was a supermarket worker who was drinking coffee at the Central Mini Market in Ozone Park when he was shot. The perpetrator was caught in CCTV footage wearing a dark coat, baseball cap, and hooded sweatshirt.

Two hours later on the same day, 50-year-old Sukhjit "Sammy" Khajala, an Indian immigrant working was shot to death at the Around the Clock Minimart in Mill Basin, Brooklyn, where the victim worked.

On March 10 of the same year, Larme Price shot and killed 32-year-old Albert Kotlyar, a Ukrainian immigrant who worked as a manager at Laundry King.

The final attack from Larme took place on March 20, 2003, when he shot 54-year-old Mohammed Ali Nassir, a Yemeni immigrant, at Stop II Food Market in Crown Heights. He also shot Nassir's cousin, Yakoob Aldailam, multiple times. Yakoob survived his injuries and thus became the only survivor of the serial killer.

Where is Larme Price now?

Larme Price took a plea deal and confessed to the murders (Image via Pexels)

Larme Price walked into the police station on March 28, 2003, and claimed he knew who was behind the murder. The police immediately assumed that he was behind the murder due to the way he walked, which was caught in the CCTV footage before, and his resemblance to the suspect in the posters.

The next day, he was questioned, and he admitted to the murders. Before his trial, he also took the plea deal and was sentenced to 150 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

He was originally imprisoned at Sullivan Correctional Facility, but since the facility closed down, he remains incarcerated at Green Haven Correctional Facility, as of now.

The upcoming episode of New York Homicide will cover this case in more detail.

