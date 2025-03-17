Why did Brian Laundries's parents not participate in American Murder: Gabby Petito? Explained

Even after weeks of its release, American Murder: Gabby Petito, which follows the story of Gabby Petito's murder at the hands of her fiancee Brian Laundrie, continues to draw in viewers from across the world. The case, which stands out as a chilling depiction of domestic violence and abuse, has garnered a lot of attention and created many conflicting standpoints.

But among so much information provided by people closest to the case, Brian Laundries's parents never stepped up to share their side of the story, something that was kind of odd for a docuseries of this stature. With accusations against the Laundries for trying to cover up the murder of their son, the couple refused to participate in the docuseries for Netflix, as per the director.

While they did not explicitly state this as the reason for their absence, it is perhaps because they did not find the docuseries accurate. In a statement shared with TODAY weeks back, the couple even called out American Murder: Gabby Petito for being inaccurate and one-sided.

What did Brian Laundries's parents say about American Murder: Gabby Petito?

As revealed in a statement sent by Steven Bertolino, the attorney of the Laundries, they found American Murder: Gabby Petito to be one-sided and biased. The statement read:

"The documentary was what we expected. One perspective depicted as the ‘truth’ as seen through their lens. Similar to Republicans and Democrats fighting it out lately. Each side believes their perspective is correct. Hard to see through the lens of the other with all the noise and distrust."

The statement further accused the series of being inaccurate and missing some crucial facts that made a difference to the narrative of what happened between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie. It continued:

"The documentary contained many inaccuracies, incorrect juxtapositions of timelines, and misstatements and omissions of fact — perhaps deliberate to capture their ‘truth’, perhaps due to simple error...We all know Brian took Gabby’s life and Brian then took his own as well. Let the parents of both Gabby and Brian mourn and remember them in peace."

There have been several reactions hitting out at Brian's parents after American Murder: Gabby Petito was released and it continues to draw in divisive opinions even now.

What happened to Gabby Petito?

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie got romantically involved in 2019 but there were issues surrounding the couple. Not only were there reports of Brian being abusive to his girlfriend, but there were multiple reports of violence along the way on Brian and Gabby's road trip, which they took in 2021.

By the end of August 2021, Gabby Petito had disappeared, weeks after the couple were reportedly spotted fighting in Moab, Utah. On August 29, two days after Gabby and Brian were last seen together, Brian called his parents and said his fiancee was "gone" and he probably needed a lawyer. By September, Brian had secretly come back home and what ensued was a complex investigation.

On September 17 of the same year, Brian Laundrie also disappeared and it turned out later that he had died by suicide. Gabby's body was also found in September in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

This case continues to be a subject of a lot of interest even now.

Netflix's American Murder: Gabby Petito covers this case in more detail.

