Snowfall season 3 episode 10 ending explained: What is Franklin's ultimate fate?

Snowfall season 3 episode 10, titled Other Lives, originally aired on September 11, 2019. The crime drama Snowfall depicts the lives of a group of criminals and CIA agents during the 1980s crack epidemic in Los Angeles, USA. One of the main characters is drug dealer Franklin Saint, whose life intersects with that of several other characters, such as Mexican wrestler Gustavo "El Oso" Zapata, CIA operative Teddy McDonald, and the niece of a Mexican crime boss, Lucia Villanueva.

"A young street entrepreneur, a Mexican wrestler, a CIA operative, a drug-running couple and other characters are set on a violent collision course during the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles."

Episode 9 ended with a cliffhanger after Franklin's girlfriend Melody shoots him as revenge for killing her father, Andre Wright. However, Snowfall season 3 episode 10 does not immediately reveal his fate. The season finale takes a detour to give viewers a glimpse into an alternate reality where Franklin goes to college.

However, it is finally revealed that Franklin survives, and he is more determined than ever to return to a life of crime.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Snowfall Season 3 Episode 10.

Snowfall season 3 episode 10 ending explained: Franklin joins forces with Teddy

Snowfall season 3 episode 10, aptly titled Other Lives, begins with a depiction of another reality where Franklin works hard and goes to college. However, this turns out to be just a dream, as the drug dealer wakes up and finds himself with Alton, who has been tending to his wounds for the past few months.

Franklin goes to meet Teddy, where he reveals that he knows the latter is actually an undercover CIA agent. He acknowledges the destructive influence of cocaine but states that he is too deep in the business to get out. Instead, he asks for the government's assistance and expresses his willingness to become a CIA asset in order to curb gang wars.

He agrees to take on more cocaine and reminds Teddy of their promise to be partners till the end. Finally, he holds out his hand for a shake as Tedyy looks at it.

Snowfall season 3 episode 10 ending: Does Franklin go to college?

Snowfall season 3 episode 10 begins with Franklin attending a physics lecture where the topic of alternate lives is being discussed. In this vision, Franklin is attending Claremont McKenna College as a scholarship student in order to get out of his current life and make a better one for himself.

In this version, his homeless father Anton has been killed by the police while his uncle and aunt, Jerome and Louie, are preparing to welcome a baby. While things are going well initially, the dream soon takes a dark turn after Franklin gets kicked out of college and is faced with a life of crime once again.

Snowfall season 3 episode 10 ending: Does Franklin live a different life in the alternate universe?

Although Franklin is initially on a path to a better life, fate ends up bringing him back to the same dreadful destination, even in his dream. In the alternate reality depicted in Snowfall season 10 episode 10, Franklin gets evicted from his dorm due to a mistake on a W-2 form. Despite correcting the mistake and bringing it to financial aid, he is still evicted because his loan is under review and he cannot pay out of pocket.

He gets into an altercation with the financial aid officer and is subsequently kicked out of college. At home, Jerome offers him a job in the weed business, but Franklin refuses and gets a job at a corner store. He is later visited by Teddy, aka Reed Thompson, whom he had met earlier in college while attending his CIA recruitment seminar. Teddy offers him a chance to work for the CIA.

This alternate life ends with Franklin's mother, Cissy, begging him to leave LA. While his fate remains unknown in this different reality, it still seems to bring him back to the same world of crime. Despite doing everything by the books, he gets kicked out of college and is faced with a future at the CIA. If he accepts the offer, he will be working alongside Teddy as an undercover agent still trapped in a life of drugs and gang wars, just like in the real world.

Even in his dream or alternate reality, Franklin is robbed of freedom and the opportunity for a better life. Thus, in Snowfall season 3 episode 10, when he finally wakes up, Franklin resolves to stay in his current life and exploit the system to his advantage.

All seasons of Snowfall are currently available to stream on Hulu.

