"Sounds like an insanely big red flag"- Fans left unimpressed with God of War live-action adaptation's showrunner

A live-action God of War series has finally been greenlit at Amazon Prime Video for two seasons, and while it should have universally called for celebration from the gaming community, a comment by showrunner Ronald D. Moore has left fans fuming. The showrunner said that he could not figure out how to play the game and claimed that he was not a gamer.

As one of the most popular games on PlayStation, this drew immense outrage from fans, with most fans unable to believe that the showrunner set to lead the live-action adaptation has never played the game. Many fans even called this a big red flag.

User @VentItMedia summed up the ongoing emotions online, saying:

"Sounds like an insanely big red flag."

Many other users resonated with this feeling with comments of their own that seemed to echo the same sentiment.

"People that haven’t played the games Shouldn’t be allowed to make the shows or movies. This should be a rule."- another user wrote.

"Someone teach this man what YouTube is and make him at least watch an entire play through."- another user said.

"Talk about lazy. How are you going to understand the progressive lore of the video game without playing some of it?!?"- another user added.

"Not encouraging that the showrunner possibly hasn't consumed the source material. God of War is amazing franchise, would really like to see it given the treatment it deserves. Also, please don't cast Vin Diesel as Kratos."- yet another user said.

Perhaps if the series lives up to the videogame, fans will not have a chance to complain about the showrunner.

What did Ronald D. Moore say about the live-action God of War?

Amazon Prime Video has ordered multiple videogames to be turned into live-action shows, including the famed God of War. As one of the most popular games around and with an incredible lore that is acclaimed and appreciated across the world, there are high expectations on the adaptation.

However, the showrunner Ronald D. Moore, who has been confirmed to head the series, has recently revealed that he did not play the game, much to the disappointment of fans of the franchise. In an appearance on The Sackhoff Show, Moore said:

"I've tried. I'm not a gamer. I took a stab at it. I grew up in the arcade era. I can do that. I can play Defender, or Asteroid, sure. But, the controllers now... I can't quite get over that. My kids, of course, do it like it's nothing. My wife can do it."

This may not ultimately affect the showrunner's ability to make a good show out of the videogame, whose story is well-regarded across the gaming community. Moreover, the series will reportedly stick to the original lore and will be faithful to the franchise and its characters.

It is yet to be seen how God of War fans react to the series as it nears its premiere on Prime Video.

More details about God of War live-action adaptation will arrive soon. Stay tuned for updates.

