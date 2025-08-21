South Park season 27 episode 3 ending explained: who returned to the series?

South Park season 27 continues to combine surreal humor with political themes. Episode 3, titled Sickofancy, is set in Washington, D.C., where soldiers patrol the streets and the narrative unfolds through political parody. The episode’s most notable moment is the return of Towelie, a character who first appeared in season 5.

Ad

Known for his distinctive personality and offbeat behavior, Towelie has long been a recognizable figure in the series. His reappearance places him at the center of the storyline, linking together Randy Marsh’s farm troubles, political tensions in D.C., and other ongoing conflicts. The episode highlights both continuity and change within the season.

What happened in the South Park season 27 episode 3?

South Park season 27 (Image via South Park Studios)

The biggest surprise at the end of South Park season 27 episode 3 is Towelie’s return. Known as a stoner who gives odd bits of life advice, Towelie hasn’t been part of a major storyline in years. Voiced by Vernon Chatman, he remains one of the strangest characters in South Park history.

Ad

Trending

In Sickofancy, Towelie arrives in Washington, D.C. just as the city is under military lockdown. Tanks roll past monuments, soldiers guard every corner, and the National Guard patrols the streets. Stepping off the bus, Towelie looks out in astonishment and delivers his famous line, “Wow! Washington, D.C.”

The ending makes it clear he is back for good. His character is now woven into a larger satire involving Donald Trump, the National Guard, and Randy Marsh’s failing Tegridy Farms.

Ad

What about Towelie's return?

Towelie (Image via South Park Studios)

Towelie is first introduced in season 5. He is designed as a parody of merchandising characters and quickly becomes memorable because of his unusual personality. Over time, he appears less often, mostly as a background gag or in minor roles.

Ad

By bringing him back in South Park season 27, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone reconnect with long-time fans. His presence also shifts the satire. Towelie, unlike the human characters, offers a less serious but still sharp perspective. He embodies absurdity, which allows the show to comment on real political events while keeping its comedic edge intact.

Washington, D.C. under military control

Episode 3 takes place in Washington, D.C., portrayed under heavy militarization. The National Guard is stationed across well-known landmarks, tanks move through the streets, and armed soldiers maintain watch.

Ad

This imagery connects directly to real-world politics. In August 2025, Donald Trump ordered National Guard troops into the capital, citing rising lawlessness despite reports showing a decline in violent crime.

South Park season 27 exaggerates this moment, presenting the city as a satirical backdrop for Towelie’s return. His reappearance within this heightened setting underscores the show’s blend of political commentary and absurd humor, using parody to reflect current events while reintroducing a familiar character.

Ad

What happened to Randy?

South Park season 27 (Image via South Park Studios)

The ending of episode 3 weaves together Randy Marsh’s Tegridy Farms struggles and Donald Trump’s presence in Washington, D.C. Randy shuts down his farm after a failed attempt to modernize it with artificial intelligence and microdosing ketamine. At the same time, Trump searches for new ways to assert control.

Ad

Towelie becomes the unexpected link. In desperation, Randy offers him to Trump as a “gift,” echoing earlier episodes where the show mocked Trump’s relationships and choices. Once a laid-back comic figure, Towelie is pulled into a darker storyline. The final scene delivers a disturbing twist: Towelie is now forced to serve as Satan’s hand towel, blending comedy with unsettling satire.

Episode 3 of South Park season 27, titled Sickofancy, ends with the surprising return of Towelie. Once a minor character, he is reintroduced in a central role, stepping into a storyline that combines Randy Marsh’s failing farm, Donald Trump’s militarized D.C., and Satan’s dysfunctional relationship.

South Park season 27 remains focused on parodying real politics while also reviving its classic characters. Next week, the show will be on hiatus, and the new episode will release on September 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More