What time will South Park season 27 episode 3 release on Comedy Central and Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

South Park has been known for its sarcastic comedy that doesn't shy away from politics, pop culture, and social concerns since it first aired in 1997. The series is voiced primarily by its creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, with April Stewart and Mona Marshall joining the main cast.

After celebrating its 28th anniversary with a marathon dubbed South Park Day, the series is ready to dive back into fresh content. With South Park season 27 already sparking conversation through its irreverent take on U.S. politics and public figures, anticipation for the third episode is running high.

South Park (Image via Paramount+)

Following a two-week break, South Park season 27 episode 3 will air on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. Comedy Central will broadcast the new episode at its usual primetime slot of 10 p.m. ET/PT. Meanwhile, Paramount+ will release the episode the following morning, Thursday, August 21 at 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT, giving fans the flexibility to stream on demand.

Here’s a breakdown of release timings across major time zones worldwide:

Region Date Comedy Central Air Time Paramount+ Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Aug. 20, 2025 10:00 p.m. Aug. 21 – 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) Aug. 20, 2025 10:00 p.m. Aug. 21 – 3:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) Aug. 20, 2025 9:00 p.m. Aug. 21 – 5:00 a.m. Mountain Time (MT) Aug. 20, 2025 8:00 p.m. Aug. 21 – 4:00 a.m. United Kingdom (BST) Aug. 21, 2025 3:00 a.m. Aug. 21 – 11:00 a.m. Europe (CEST) Aug. 21, 2025 4:00 a.m. Aug. 21 – 12:00 p.m. Japan (JST) Aug. 21, 2025 11:00 a.m. Aug. 21 – 7:00 p.m. Australia (AEST) Aug. 21, 2025 12:00 p.m. Aug. 21 – 8:00 p.m.

Where to watch:

Comedy Central (cable TV broadcast in the U.S.)

Paramount+ (streaming service, available the next day worldwide depending on licensing agreements)

How many episodes is South Park season 27 left with?

South Park (Image via Paramount+)

There are seven episodes left before the season finale, since episodes one and two have already aired and episode three will run on August 20.

South Park has mixed episodic satire with loose seasonal themes. Fans can expect the rest of the episodes to keep making fun of political personalities, cultural trends, and global issues.

A brief recap for South Park season 27 episode 2

The second episode, called Got a Nut, came out on August 6, 2025. The narrative made fun of U.S. immigration laws and law enforcement, as well as Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Vice President JD Vance, and President Donald Trump.

The boys got caught up in a crazy spoof of an ICE raid, which led to ridiculous political arguments in the area. As usual, the show mixed slapstick comedy with sharp criticism, leaving fans excited to see what will happen next.

Major events to expect from South Park season 27 episode 3

South Park season 27 (Image via Paramount+)

Although the plot for the upcoming installment remains under wraps, certain narrative threads and the show’s satirical pattern provide clues about what to expect.

Based on the events so far, episode 3 is likely to focus on the following:

Escalation of political satire: The first two episodes were mostly about the White House, but the third episode may continue to make fun of current U.S. officials. It may also move its attention to foreign relations or economic difficulties to make its satire more broad.

Character-driven chaos: Kyle, Cartman, Stan, and Kenny are likely to be the main characters in the story again, and they might get South Park's residents into another over-the-top catastrophe that mirrors real-life issues.

More cultural parodies: Since the first episode of South Park season 27 had a lot of references to recent U.S. politics, fans can expect to see parodies of viral internet phenomena, celebrity scandals, and tech failures mixed into the narratives with the show's usual irreverence.

