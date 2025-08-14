When will South Park season 27 episode 3 now drop after being postponed? New release date and more

South Park season 27 release schedule has drawn attention alongside its distinct storytelling. Episode 3, originally slated for August 13, was postponed for the show’s 28th anniversary, “South Park Day,” on Comedy Central.

Instead of a new episode, the network aired a marathon of past popular episodes, behind-the-scenes clips, and interviews with creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. It concluded with a re-airing of the 1997 pilot, Cartman Gets an Anal Probe. The delay was planned, providing the production team extra time before the next release.

South Park season 27 episode 3 will premiere on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, on Comedy Central at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

South Park season 27 episode 3 release time for all major time zones

South Park (Image via South Park Studios)

As mentioned, the episode will release on August 20. Paramount+ subscribers will be able to stream the episode the following day, Thursday, August 21, 2025, starting at 6:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 a.m. PT.

This marks the second delay in the current season, with episode 2 having previously shifted due to the premiere’s controversy.

Below is the release schedule for major time zones:

Region Date Time Eastern Time (ET) August 20, 2025 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) August 20, 2025 10:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) August 20, 2025 9:00 p.m. Mountain Time (MT) August 20, 2025 8:00 p.m. Singapore August 21, 2025 10:00 a.m. Hong Kong August 21, 2025 10:00 a.m. Japan August 21, 2025 11:00 a.m. Philippines August 21, 2025 10:00 a.m.

How many episodes are left in South Park season 27?

South Park season 27 is set to have 10 episodes in total. When episode 3 is released, there will be seven episodes remaining in the season. Current events and political developments may still have an impact on future episodes due to the show's rapid production schedule, which can result in episodes being turned around in as little as six days.

A brief recap of South Park season 27 episode 2

South Park (Image via South Park Studios)

Episode 2, called Got a Nut, came out on August 6, 2025, a week after the first episode. The tale continued to show Donald Trump in a relationship with Satan, which was a controversial topic in episode 1.

The episode poked fun at U.S. immigration policies and mocked real-life politicians like J.D. Vance and Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security. There were a lot of irate comments online since the show ended with an additional clip in the credits that further mocked Noem.

Major events to expect from South Park season 27 episode 3

South Park season 27 episode 3 will likely maintain the show's signature brand of satire and focus on current events; however, details about the plot are still sketchy. What follows is a prediction based on the season's trajectory:

More political satire: The Trump-Satan plotline has been a major media darling this season, and the next episode will probably delve even further into it.

Conflicts in the real world are portrayed in a South Park attitude: The episode might poke fun at prominent scandals or political gaffes in light of current events.

Collective narratives encompassing the four protagonists: Even though the political themes get all the attention, episodes frequently incorporate Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny's side stories that make fun of South Park's regular routine.

Why did the postponement happen

South Park (Image via South Park Studios)

The August 13 episode delay was not due to production issues or unforeseen scandals, unlike the last postponement. The show's 28th anniversary party happened at the same time instead.

The event, which was dubbed "South Park Day," featured an all-day marathon and unique footage from the set. Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who were interviewed exclusively, discussed the show's background and production process.

As is typical for the show, South Park has already seen two of these interruptions in the first month of season 27, which is quite unusual. This might be an intentional strategy to maintain interest and build momentum between episodes, especially considering the flexibility of streaming platforms.

South Park season 27 episode 3 premieres August 20, 2025, after a planned one-week delay for the show’s 28th anniversary, which featured a marathon and exclusive content.

