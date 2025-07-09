Soy Luna soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the series

Disney Channel's Soy Luna has been a fan-favorite musical teen drama featuring the adventurous journey of the protagonist, Luna. From navigating teenage struggles to pursuing her dream of roller skating, the series comprises three released seasons about Luna and her life.
The Spanish series premiered in 2016, introducing Luna Valente, her family, and friends, further delving into her secret past. The second and third seasons took viewers through all that Luna faces as she pursues her passion and learns the truth about her past.
Being a musical series, the soundtracks of all three seasons have been a highlight of the show. Capturing Luna's life through music, these original soundtracks have also secured high spots in the international musical charts. Composers such as Eduardo Emilio Frigerio, Florencia Ciarlo, and Federico San Millán have worked on the songs. The cast of the film has also lent their voices to songs in the soundtrack.
Exploring the soundtracks of Disney's Soy Luna
The Disney series has a total of three seasons, bringing four sets of original soundtracks. A list of all the soundtrack albums and the songs from the show is given below:
Soy Luna
The first soundtrack of the series was released in 2026. With a total of 12 songs, several cast members have also contributed as singers for some of the songs. Songs from this soundtrack include:
- Alas
- Valiente
- Eres
- Prófugos
- Un destino
- Mírame a mí
- Sobre ruedas
- Corazón
- I'd Be Crazy
- Sineto
- Invisibles
- Camino
Soy Luna - Música en ti
Música en ti is the second soundtrack album from Soy Luna, featuring 12 unique tracks. It has a total duration of 37 minutes and 5 seconds. Tracks on Música en ti include:
- Vuelo
- Música en ti
- A rodar mi vida
- Tengo un corazón
- Qué más da
- Nada ni nadie
- Chicas así
- Sin fronteras
- Eres - Radio Disney Vivo
- Valiente - Radio Disney Vivo
- Alas- Radio Disney Vivo
- A rodar mi vida (acoustic)
La vida es un sueño
This is the third soundtrack from the show, which was released in 2017. The collection is one of the longest from all four soundtracks, featuring 25 songs with a total duration of 1 hour and 22 minutes.
Disc one:
- Siempre Juntos
- Alzo Mi Bandera
- La Vida es un Sueño
- Fush, ¡Te vas!
- ¿Cómo me ves?
- Mitad y mitad
- Valiente
- Honey Funny
- Linda
- Cuento conmigo
- Vives en mi
- I've Got a Feeling
- Princesca
Disc two:
- Footloose
- Sólo para Ti
- Catch Me If You Can
- Pienso
- No Te Pido Mucho
- Stranger
- Andaremos
- Allá voy
- Aquí estoy
- Yes, I Do
- Yo Quisiera
- Siempre juntos (group version)
Soy Luna - Modo Amar
The final soundtrack album of the series, Modo Amar, features a total of 19 songs. With a duration of 1 hour and 1 minute, this album includes diverse tracks that fans can listen to in the series.
- Modo Amar
- Soy Yo
- Quiero verte sonreir
- Claroscuro
- Tiempo de amor
- Tu cárcel
- Despierta mi mundo
- Quédate
- Nada ma podrá parar
- Si lo sueñas claro
- Solos
- Descirte lo que siento
- Mi corazón hace wow wow
- Esta noche no paro
- Creyendo en mí
- Nadie Como Tú
- Mano a Mano
- Borrar Tu Mirada
- Todo puede cambiar
The cast also embarked on concert tours in the past, bringing a chance for the fans to experience all these tracks live. Along with these four soundtracks, fans of the show can also listen to remix versions of some of the tracks featured in Soy Luna Remixes (AtellaGali Remixes).
All about the show
Soy Luna is another one of Disney's teen dramas, which combines musical elements to explore the mysteries and thrilling adventures of the life of Luna Valente. Living with her adoptive parents, one of the biggest mysteries regarding Luna is who her real parents were.
The series follows Luna as she discovers her passion for roller skating and finds new friends as her life takes a turn. Characters like Matteo, Simon, Nina, Ambar, and more play a vital role in the series, bringing different turns in Luna's journey. The series brought out the first season in 2016, releasing episodes till season 3 in 2018.
In recent news, it was announced that the show will return for season 4 on Disney+. Stars Karol Sevilla, Michael Ronda, and Ruggero Pasquarelli shared a video with the fans announcing the return. As the video traced some nostalgic moments of the show, it is revealed at the end that the show will come out in 2026. Soy Luna's return will be a prominent moment for the show's long-time fans.
