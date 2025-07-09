Soy Luna soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the series

Disney Channel's Soy Luna has been a fan-favorite musical teen drama featuring the adventurous journey of the protagonist, Luna. From navigating teenage struggles to pursuing her dream of roller skating, the series comprises three released seasons about Luna and her life.

The Spanish series premiered in 2016, introducing Luna Valente, her family, and friends, further delving into her secret past. The second and third seasons took viewers through all that Luna faces as she pursues her passion and learns the truth about her past.

Being a musical series, the soundtracks of all three seasons have been a highlight of the show. Capturing Luna's life through music, these original soundtracks have also secured high spots in the international musical charts. Composers such as Eduardo Emilio Frigerio, Florencia Ciarlo, and Federico San Millán have worked on the songs. The cast of the film has also lent their voices to songs in the soundtrack.

Exploring the soundtracks of Disney's Soy Luna

All the songs from Disney's Soy Luna (Image via Instagram/@soyluna_la)

The Disney series has a total of three seasons, bringing four sets of original soundtracks. A list of all the soundtrack albums and the songs from the show is given below:

Soy Luna

The first soundtrack of the series was released in 2026. With a total of 12 songs, several cast members have also contributed as singers for some of the songs. Songs from this soundtrack include:

Alas

Valiente

Eres

Prófugos

Un destino

Mírame a mí

Sobre ruedas

Corazón

I'd Be Crazy

Sineto

Invisibles

Camino

Soy Luna - Música en ti

Música en ti is the second soundtrack album from Soy Luna, featuring 12 unique tracks. It has a total duration of 37 minutes and 5 seconds. Tracks on Música en ti include:

Vuelo

Música en ti

A rodar mi vida

Tengo un corazón

Qué más da

Nada ni nadie

Chicas así

Sin fronteras

Eres - Radio Disney Vivo

Valiente - Radio Disney Vivo

Alas- Radio Disney Vivo

A rodar mi vida (acoustic)

La vida es un sueño

This is the third soundtrack from the show, which was released in 2017. The collection is one of the longest from all four soundtracks, featuring 25 songs with a total duration of 1 hour and 22 minutes.

Disc one:

Siempre Juntos

Alzo Mi Bandera

La Vida es un Sueño

Fush, ¡Te vas!

¿Cómo me ves?

Mitad y mitad

Valiente

Honey Funny

Linda

Cuento conmigo

Vives en mi

I've Got a Feeling

Princesca

Disc two:

Footloose

Sólo para Ti

Catch Me If You Can

Pienso

No Te Pido Mucho

Stranger

Andaremos

Allá voy

Aquí estoy

Yes, I Do

Yo Quisiera

Siempre juntos (group version)

Soy Luna - Modo Amar

The final soundtrack album of the series, Modo Amar, features a total of 19 songs. With a duration of 1 hour and 1 minute, this album includes diverse tracks that fans can listen to in the series.

Modo Amar

Soy Yo

Quiero verte sonreir

Claroscuro

Tiempo de amor

Tu cárcel

Despierta mi mundo

Quédate

Nada ma podrá parar

Si lo sueñas claro

Solos

Descirte lo que siento

Mi corazón hace wow wow

Esta noche no paro

Creyendo en mí

Nadie Como Tú

Mano a Mano

Borrar Tu Mirada

Todo puede cambiar

The cast also embarked on concert tours in the past, bringing a chance for the fans to experience all these tracks live. Along with these four soundtracks, fans of the show can also listen to remix versions of some of the tracks featured in Soy Luna Remixes (AtellaGali Remixes).

All about the show

Soy Luna is another one of Disney's teen dramas, which combines musical elements to explore the mysteries and thrilling adventures of the life of Luna Valente. Living with her adoptive parents, one of the biggest mysteries regarding Luna is who her real parents were.

The series follows Luna as she discovers her passion for roller skating and finds new friends as her life takes a turn. Characters like Matteo, Simon, Nina, Ambar, and more play a vital role in the series, bringing different turns in Luna's journey. The series brought out the first season in 2016, releasing episodes till season 3 in 2018.

In recent news, it was announced that the show will return for season 4 on Disney+. Stars Karol Sevilla, Michael Ronda, and Ruggero Pasquarelli shared a video with the fans announcing the return. As the video traced some nostalgic moments of the show, it is revealed at the end that the show will come out in 2026. Soy Luna's return will be a prominent moment for the show's long-time fans.

