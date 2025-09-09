Star Trek Day 2025: From new launches to preparation for 60th anniversary next year, here’s all that the special day brought

Star Trek Day 2025 took place on September 8, preparing for the franchise's 60th anniversary in 2026. This year's event includes updates on new initiatives, partnerships, and content releases, as well as an official confirmation that anniversary celebrations will begin in January 2026. Paramount and CBS Studios detail how the year-long commemoration will honor Star Trek's legacy through television, movies, events, and partnerships.

The 2025 edition of Star Trek Day has many announcements related to the 60th anniversary milestone. Organizers announce that the theme for 2026 is "Space for Everybody," with an emphasis on inclusiveness, hope, exploration, and bravery.

Star Trek Day 2025 (Image via Star Trek)

The celebrations will begin on January 1, 2026, with a dedicated Star Trek float at the annual Rose Parade® in Pasadena, California. The float design will highlight the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series while reflecting six decades of history.

New Star Trek on screen

Still from the trailer of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (Image via YouTube/Star Trek)

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is set to come out on Paramount+ in early 2026. The show is about a group of cadets in Starfleet that deal with problems, make friends, fight with each other, and face new threats. Holly Hunter, who won an Academy Award, plays the Chancellor and Captain of the U.S.S. Athena. Paul Giamatti plays the villain of the season. The show adds a new layer to the Star Trek timeline and expands its story universe.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, on the other hand, ends its third season on September 11, 2025. Paramount said that seasons 4 and 5 are in the works, which means that the stories of the U.S.S. Enterprise crew will continue.

Expanding Star Trek beyond television

Star Trek Day 2025 also signals the start of new projects that aren't just live-action narratives. Nickelodeon and CBS Studios are creating Star Trek: Scouts, an animated preschool show that will only appear on YouTube. The show features three young explorers-in-training and will have 20 short episodes, starting with two that are already on Nickelodeon's Blaze and the Monster Machines YouTube page.

Also, a scripted podcast called Star Trek: Khan will start. The show, which stars Naveen Andrews as Khan Noonien Singh, looks at what happened on Ceti Alpha V before Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Every week until November 3, new episodes will come out on all the main podcast platforms and the official Star Trek YouTube channel.

Collaborations and partnerships

Star Trek x LEGO (Image via YouTube/Star Trek)

The 60th anniversary year brings collaborations with major global brands. Paramount and the LEGO Group announce their first official partnership, with Star Trek entering the LEGO universe for the first time. Details of upcoming sets remain under wraps, but a teaser video confirms that the partnership will reflect shared values of creativity, exploration, and innovation.

Star Trek also partners with Webtoon, bringing digital comics to more than 150 countries. These new stories aim to connect with younger audiences through original narratives inspired by the Star Trek universe.

Another partnership with DoSomething introduces the “Boldly Go Green” campaign. This project will encourage environmental action among young people while celebrating the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Celebrating Star Trek Day 2025 with fan experiences and events

Star Trek Day (Image via YouTube/Star Trek)

Star Trek Day 2025 includes news about Star Trek: The Cruise 2026, which will take place from February 20–27, 2026. The cruise will feature appearances by William Shatner, Walter Koenig, and over 20 other actors from across the franchise. Fans will join themed events, panels, and performances at sea to celebrate six decades of Star Trek storytelling.

Paramount also launches the Star Trek 60 Hub at StarTrek.com/60. The hub will serve as the central resource for fans, offering updates on events, merchandise, and new announcements throughout 2026.

Star Trek shop promotions

To mark Star Trek Day 2025, the official Star Trek Shop offers 25% off sitewide from September 8–12, using the code STARTREKDAY25. The promotion extends to apparel, collectibles, and anniversary merchandise.

With Star Trek Day 2025 now concluded, attention shifts to the 60th anniversary year. Starting with the Rose Parade® float and continuing through new series, campaigns, and global partnerships, the franchise prepares for one of its most significant milestones.

Fans can stream Star Trek: Strange New Worlds exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and international markets, with availability in additional regions through SkyShowtime. New content, including Star Trek: Khan and Star Trek: Scouts, is also available across digital platforms starting today.

