Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more 

In Episode 4 of Star Trek: Discovery season 5, titled Face the Strange, the Discovery crew is stuck in a time loop due to a time-distorting bug placed on the ship. Captain Burnham and Commander Rayner, along with Stamets, navigate through various pivotal moments from the ship's past.

The time loop sends them through events such as the ship's battle with the AI Control, its journey through the wormhole to the 32nd century, and its initial construction. As they relive these moments, Burnham needs to convince her past self and the crew of her identity to garner their assistance in resolving the crisis.

The episode emphasizes emotional bonds and trust, with Rayner learning the importance of these qualities through their time-travel adventures. This installment serves both as a reflection on how far the characters, especially Burnham, have come and as a device to deepen the emotional connections among the crew. Now, the next episode of the show, Episode 5, will be released on April 25, 2024.

When will Star Trek: Discovery season 5 Episode 5 come out?

A still from episode 5. (Image via Paramount+)

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, Episode 5, titled Mirrors, will be released on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 12 a.m. PT. Below is the release schedule for the episode across all time zones:

Time zone Release date Release time Pacific Time Thursday, April 25, 2024 12:00 AM Central Time Thursday, April 25, 2024 2:00 AM Eastern Time Thursday, April 25, 2024 3:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, April 25, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time Thursday, April 25, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern European Time Thursday, April 25, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time Thursday, April 25, 2024 12:30 PM Japan Standard Time Thursday, April 25, 2024 4:00 PM

Where to watch Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 5?

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, episode 5 becomes available for streaming on Paramount Plus, the host for all series seasons. Viewers in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria can stream Seasons 2 and 3 on Pluto TV’s Star Trek channel. In Canada, Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel airs the series, also available on SkyShowtime.

What can fans expect from Star Trek: Discovery season 5 episode 5?

A still from episode 5. (Image via Paramount+)

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 Episode 5 is written by Carlos Cisco and Johanna Lee and follows closely on the events of Episode 4. Fans can expect Commander Michael Burnham to delve deeper into the mysterious trail linked to M'ak's spaceship, which could reveal significant developments.

Furthermore, the episode will also potentially resolve the fate of the dealer involved in the platinum poison plot from the previous episode. This episode marks the midpoint of the season, with five more episodes to follow, promising more twists and intense story arcs.

Additionally, the official synopsis of the finale season (5) reads as follows:

"The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries.

It further states:

"But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

With episode 5 releasing, it'll be intriguing to witness how the season will shape as a series finale.