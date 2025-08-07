Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 5 ending explained: What happens to Ensign Gamble?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3, episode 5, titled Through the Lens of Time, premiered on August 7, 2025, on Paramount+. This episode is a continuation of Captain Pike's journey aboard the USS Enterprise, where the crew faces new challenges and mysteries of the universe.

The latest episode introduces a new antagonist, the Vezda, an ancient and malevolent entity, which wreaks havoc on the Enterprise. The story is layered with complex relationships, including the developing bond between Spock and La’an. The episode delves into an exploration of an alien temple, leading to the tragic fate of Ensign Dana Gamble.

The following article contains spoilers from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 5. Reader’s discretion is required.

The ending of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 5 marks the death of a beloved new character, Ensign Gamble, who falls victim to the Vezda. The episode also hints at the creation of a new, terrifying enemy for the rest of the season.

What happens to Ensign Gamble in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 5

A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 5, the most shocking moment comes when Ensign Dana Gamble succumbs to the sinister force of the Vezda.

The Vezda, a parasitic alien entity, takes control of Gamble's body after he is injured by an artifact within an ancient alien temple. While the crew attempts to deal with the temple’s strange, time-bending properties, they are unaware of the growing threat from within their own ranks.

After being blinded by the artifact, Gamble is rushed back to the Enterprise's sickbay, where the crew believes he is receiving treatment for his injuries. However, it becomes clear that something far worse has occurred as Gamble is no longer himself.

The Vezda possesses his body, using his memories to manipulate those around him. His transformation marks the first devastating loss of the episode, and adds an ominous layer to the story, as the crew must confront an ancient evil that could have far-reaching consequences for the entire galaxy.

What happens inside the M’Kroon temple?

A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

The episode begins with the crew of the Enterprise investigating an ancient alien site on the planet Vadia Nine. The team, led by Nurse Christine Chapel, includes Dr. Roger Korby, Ensign Dana Gamble, and others.

The mysterious temple appears to hold secrets related to resurrection and reincarnation, with alien technology buried beneath it. Early on, the crew is drawn to the ruins, and the discovery of a glowing artifact inside the temple marks the beginning of a terrifying chain of events.

During the exploration, the team encounters a magnetic anomaly and a hidden chamber within the temple. They also find remains of ancient aliens and unsettling clues about the temple's purpose.

The situation quickly escalates when a strange device scans Chapel, triggering a door to open. However, Gamble, in an attempt to investigate further, activates a glowing orb that explodes in his face, causing him to lose his sight.

Gamble’s injury and possession

A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

After being beamed back to the Enterprise for medical treatment, Gamble's condition worsens. Despite efforts from Dr. M’Benga to restore his sight, his injury seems far more complex than initially thought.

Gamble's body is infected by the Vezda, a parasitic entity that manipulates his thoughts and actions. The entity uses Gamble's form to wreak havoc aboard the Enterprise and displays strange behavior that leads to violent confrontations.

At the same time, Captain Pike is unaware of the danger as he and his team continue to investigate the mysterious temple. As Gamble's possession progresses, the entity's influence spreads, and the crew begins to realize that they are not dealing with something much darker and dangerous.

This shift in Gamble's character adds to the episode's tense atmosphere, as his actions increasingly become erratic and violent.

The Vezda’s terror

A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

With the Vezda now possessing Gamble, the Enterprise crew faces an existential threat. The Vezda is revealed to be an ancient, malevolent force that has existed for millennia. Its presence was sealed away within the temple on Vadia Nine, but when Gamble unwittingly releases it, the evil entity begins to spread across the ship.

As the story unfolds, the crew realizes that the temple was not a place of worship or knowledge, but a prison for the Vezda and their kind. The ancient aliens that built the temple created it to contain the Vezda, but now that it has been freed, the Enterprise is in grave danger.

The battle against the Vezda

A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

As the Vezda wreaks havoc, Captain Pike orders the crew to contain the threat. In the sickbay, Dr. M’Benga and others struggle to contain the possessed Gamble.

The creature’s influence grows stronger, leading to a brutal fight between Gamble and Captain Batel, who is unexpectedly affected by the Vezda’s power. Batel speaks in the creature's language, and her Gorn DNA seems to react to the entity, adding complexity to the situation.

Eventually, the crew realizes that the Vezda is an ancient evil that preys on those it possesses, bringing death and destruction wherever it goes.

The Vezda's legacy

A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

As the Enterprise crew recovers from the traumatic events, they realize that the Vezda is not a single entity but a race of ancient beings trapped within the temple. While they were able to contain the creature that possessed Gamble, the threat of the Vezda's full release looms large.

The discovery of the Vezda sets up a potential new arc for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3, and fans are left wondering if this ancient evil will be the next big threat for the crew to face.

With the introduction of the Vezda, the show moves beyond the Gorn, who had been a central antagonist in previous episodes, and sets up a new challenge for the crew of the Enterprise.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 6 will be available to stream on Aug 14, 2025, on Paramount+.

