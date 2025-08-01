Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 5 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 5 will come out on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 12 am PT/3 am ET. Going forward, new episodes will come out every Thursday. The show, which keeps people interested with its bold plots and deep exploration of space, will only be available on Paramount+ in the US and many other countries.Star Trek: Strange New Worlds picks up where the previous seasons left off, focusing on the crew of the USS Enterprise led by Captain Pike. After their previous encounters with aliens like the Gorn, they have to deal with the effects of those encounters and tough problems that come up in the future.The crew meets people from different civilizations and has to prove their strength against tough enemies. The crew's personal journeys, relationships, and problems with space travel become clear as they work together.Episode 5 looks like it will be the next part of Captain Pike and his crew's epic journey as they face new problems and decide what to do in deep space.When does Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 5 come out? Release time for all major time zonesStar Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 5 will be released on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Fans across different time zones can expect the episode to drop at the following times:RegionRelease Date and DayTimePacific Time (PT)August 7, 2025, Thursday12 amEastern Time (ET)August 7, 2025, Thursday3 amUK (BST)August 7, 2025, Thursday8 amCentral European Time (CET)August 7, 2025, Thursday9 amIndia (IST)August 7, 2025, Thursday12:30 pmAustralia (AEST)August 7, 2025, Thursday5 pmFans can only watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 5 on Paramount+. There are two main ways to sign up for Paramount+ in the US: $69.99 a month for Paramount+ Essential and $12.99 a month for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.How many episodes are left in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3?Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has a total of 10 episodes. With episode 5 releasing next week, five episodes will remain in the season. Fans can expect the story to escalate as the stakes rise and the crew faces more difficult challenges.A brief recap for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 4In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 4, titled A Space Adventure Hour, Lieutenant La'an Noonien-Singh tests Starfleet’s new holodeck technology. She picks a murder mystery based on her favorite detective books, but things go badly right away when the holodeck stops working and the USS Enterprise loses power.In this case, things are dangerous because the ship could be sent into a nearby star. With some help from Spock, La'an figures out what's going on just in time to save the ship.Along with the dangerous rescue, the episode looks at the early problems with holodeck technology, which is why it wasn't widely used in the 23rd century.At the end of the episode, La'an and Spock surprise each other with an emotional kiss. This is the start of a new romantic relationship in the show. Teamwork and responsibility are also big ideas in this episode, and Lt. Scotty learns some important lessons.Major events to expect from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3's upcoming episodeHere are some key plot points to look forward to in the upcoming episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3, Through the Lens of Time:The episode will likely go into more detail about the unresolved threat of the Gorn, a dangerous alien race that will test the crew's resolve as they face this formidable foe.As the title of the episode suggests, events that bend time or reality could be central to the plot, making the crew's understanding of their current mission very different.Fans can expect a lot of tension and moral questions as the crew deals with unexpected turns in their journey that could change the way they explore and interact with each other.Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 5 will be available to stream on Paramount+.