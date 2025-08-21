Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 7, titled What Is Starfleet? aired on August 22, 2025. This episode is special because it examines what Starfleet is supposed to do and the moral dilemmas the crew must face. The tragic fate of the Jikaru, a sentient being caught in the fight between the Lutani and the Kasar, is at the heart of the story.

The crew tries to keep the Jikaru safe, but it decides to kill itself by flying into a star. This choice has a significant impact on the crew, prompting them to reflect on the morality of their actions. In the end, the crew must deal with the weight of their mission and the consequences of not following orders.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 7. Reader's discretion is required.

In this episode, documentary filmmaker Beto Ortega is given special access to the Enterprise crew and documents their journey, while also inquiring about Starfleet's true objectives. The crew's job is to transport the Jikaru to the Lutani system, but when they discover that the creature is conscious, their mission changes to protecting it.

The Jikaru makes the ultimate choice to sacrifice itself, despite its best efforts. This leaves the crew to deal with the emotional and moral effects of their actions.

Jikaru sacrifices itself at the end of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 7

A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

The Jikaru is the emotional high point of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3, episode 7. It is a bioluminescent space creature that makes the terrible choice to kill itself.

The crew of the Enterprise was first told to transport the creature so that the Lutani could use it as a tool. The Lutani planned to turn it into a weapon. When the crew learns that the Jikaru has feelings, though, their job changes to protect it. Even though people try to talk to and understand the creature, it decides to end its pain by flying into a star.

Not only does this scene break the hearts of the Enterprise crew and viewers alike, but it also highlights the tragic consequences that arise when Starfleet's good intentions clash with the harsh realities of space travel.

Pike, Spock, and the others struggle to understand how Jikaru's choice aligns with their roles in Starfleet. It's even harder for them to understand that the creature chose to die.

What led to Jikaru’s suicide in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3?

A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

The Enterprise meets the Jikaru for the first time in the Lutani system, where Starfleet is moving it. The creature's history is slowly revealed as the episode goes on: the Lutani turned a living thing into a weapon against its will. Throughout the episode, the crew attempts to understand and communicate with the Jikaru.

Spock is especially good at trying to figure out how it feels. Through his psychic link with the Jikaru, Spock learns that the being is not mean, but has been violently manipulated. Even though these steps are being taken to calm things down, the Lutani are still set on using the creature in their war against the Kasar.

The Jikaru, which had been abused and stressed out all the time, chooses to end its life rather than keep being used as a weapon of war. Ultimately, the creature flies into a star, a final act of independence that underscores the episode's sad themes. The crew struggles with the moral issues that arise from this mission, particularly with Pike.

Role of Beto Ortegas: Questioning Starfleet’s integrity

A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

During the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 7, Beto Ortegas films his documentary and asks Starfleet tough questions about its role and purpose. In his documentary "What Is Starfleet?", he questions whether Starfleet's actions are moral, comparing the Federation to an empire that forces its will on other people.

Many people on the crew are uneasy due to Beto's questions, especially Nyota Uhura, who becomes annoyed with the frequency of his inquiries. Beto's point of view, on the other hand, helps the audience see the flaws in the perfect picture of Starfleet.

Beto's documentary calls into question the crew's view of their mission. Officers in Starfleet view their job as a means to promote peace and exploration.

However, Beto views them as controlling and dominating people, especially when they interact with the Lutani. He discusses the moral challenges that come with their job and asks if Starfleet's mission is always as selfless as it appears. Beto learns by the end of the episode that Starfleet is not defined by its rules but by the people who work there, good or bad.

What happened after Jikaru’s death?

A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

Following the tragic death of the Jikaru, the Enterprise crew is very upset, and each person is dealing with their grief in their own way. Captain Pike thinks about what it means to be a leader and the things he has to give up to lead the Enterprise.

The Jikaru's self-chosen end is a harsh reminder of how unpredictable and perilous their missions are, and the crew must deal with the emotional effects of the creature's decision.

After what happened, Pike realizes that Starfleet's actions were more complicated than they seemed at the time. The crew of the Enterprise is dedicated to their mission, but they can still be affected by the choices they make.

When Pike talks to his crew, especially in the last few scenes, he reveals a vulnerability and humanity that differ from Starfleet's high standards. The episode's most moving moment is when the crew realizes they've lost someone important to them.

Beto’s changing perspective: From Critic to Believer?

A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

Beto changes how he thinks about Starfleet and its crew as the episode goes on. At first, Beto is skeptical and critical, especially because of the bad things that happened to his sister Erica while she was serving.

But he learns that Starfleet's mission isn't just about rules and orders, but also about the people who work there. By the end of the episode, Beto's view has changed, and he sees that his sister's decision to dedicate her life to Starfleet, despite the risks, was a noble one. His documentary, which initially set out to be an attack, ultimately becomes a tribute to the bravery and dedication of the crew.

What Is Starfleet?, the seventh episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3, makes the viewers think about what Starfleet does and the moral problems its officers face.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 is available to stream on Paramount+.

