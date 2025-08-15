Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 7 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 follows the adventures of Captain Pike and his team as they face new threats and tough moral questions. The seventh episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' third season, called What Is Starfleet?, will air on August 21, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET.In the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and other places worldwide, you can watch the show on Paramount+. In India, you can stream it on Voot, and in some parts of Europe, it is available on SkyShowtime.Captain Pike's leadership problems are at the center of the show as it moves into the 23rd century. As Starfleet officers, they are also very close to each other, and they discuss their goal and what Starfleet stands for in episode 7.When will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 7 come out?Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 7 will be available to stream on August 21, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT). Here’s a breakdown of the release times for major time zones worldwide:RegionDateRelease TimeU.S. (Eastern Time)August 21, 20253:00 a.m. ETU.S. (Pacific Time)August 21, 202512:00 a.m. PTU.K.August 21, 20258:00 a.m. BSTAustralia (Sydney)August 21, 20255:00 p.m. AESTIndiaAugust 21, 202512:30 p.m. ISTCanadaAugust 21, 20253:00 a.m. ETWhere to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 7?You can watch episode 7 on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and other major European regions. You can watch it in India on Voot. SkyShowtime will stream the show in several European countries.There are four episodes left in season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The tenth episode will be the last one of the season.Disclaimer: The following section of the article contains major spoilers from episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.Also Read: Why Star Trek: Discovery season 5 is a sequel to Next Generation episode, showrunner explains A brief recap for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 6A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)In episode 6, titled The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail, Captain Pike and his crew face complex emotional and tactical challenges. In this episode, James T. Kirk is introduced as the new captain of the USS Farragut after a terrible accident. Kirk had to make tough decisions that saved many lives but came at a significant cost, as he tried to learn leadership skills.This episode is about Kirk's first real command. It explores how being a leader can make you feel bad and how hard it can be to make moral decisions. Kirk saves the day, but he also learns that the enemy was actually a group of humans who were lost and became a scary scavenger crew.Read More: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 6 ending explained – How did Kirk’s first command change him forever?Things and events to expect in season 3 episode 7A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)1) Captain Pike fights with Starfleet's moral foundationIn episode 7, Pike and his team look into what Starfleet really stands for. They question the values that guide their missions and how they interact with each other.2) The Gorn become a bigger threatAs the crew works on their goal, the Gorn become a bigger threat, putting their lives and the mission at risk. As they fight the alien threat, the team will have to deal with problems they have never seen before. This will force them to change and adapt.3) Emotional growth for the crewThey will have to deal with their problems, mental flaws, and how their relationships with each other are changing. This episode will explore both their problems and their fights with other people.Also Read: 7 best Star Trek: Discovery episodes to revisit as season 5 releasesStar Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 7 will stream on Paramount+, Voot, and SkyShowtime on August 21, 2025, at 3:00 a.m. ET (12:00 a.m. PT).