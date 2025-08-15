  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 7 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 7 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Modified Aug 15, 2025 18:52 GMT
A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3
A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 follows the adventures of Captain Pike and his team as they face new threats and tough moral questions. The seventh episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' third season, called What Is Starfleet?, will air on August 21, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET.

Ad

In the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and other places worldwide, you can watch the show on Paramount+. In India, you can stream it on Voot, and in some parts of Europe, it is available on SkyShowtime.

Captain Pike's leadership problems are at the center of the show as it moves into the 23rd century. As Starfleet officers, they are also very close to each other, and they discuss their goal and what Starfleet stands for in episode 7.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 7 come out?

Ad

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 7 will be available to stream on August 21, 2025, at 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT). Here’s a breakdown of the release times for major time zones worldwide:

RegionDateRelease Time
U.S. (Eastern Time)August 21, 20253:00 a.m. ET
U.S. (Pacific Time)August 21, 202512:00 a.m. PT
U.K.August 21, 20258:00 a.m. BST
Australia (Sydney)August 21, 20255:00 p.m. AEST
IndiaAugust 21, 202512:30 p.m. IST
CanadaAugust 21, 20253:00 a.m. ET
Ad

Where to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 7?

You can watch episode 7 on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and other major European regions. You can watch it in India on Voot. SkyShowtime will stream the show in several European countries.

There are four episodes left in season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The tenth episode will be the last one of the season.

Ad

Disclaimer: The following section of the article contains major spoilers from episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

Also Read: Why Star Trek: Discovery season 5 is a sequel to Next Generation episode, showrunner explains

A brief recap for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 6

A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)
A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

In episode 6, titled The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail, Captain Pike and his crew face complex emotional and tactical challenges. In this episode, James T. Kirk is introduced as the new captain of the USS Farragut after a terrible accident. Kirk had to make tough decisions that saved many lives but came at a significant cost, as he tried to learn leadership skills.

Ad

This episode is about Kirk's first real command. It explores how being a leader can make you feel bad and how hard it can be to make moral decisions. Kirk saves the day, but he also learns that the enemy was actually a group of humans who were lost and became a scary scavenger crew.

Read More: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 6 ending explained – How did Kirk’s first command change him forever?

Ad

Things and events to expect in season 3 episode 7

A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)
A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

1) Captain Pike fights with Starfleet's moral foundation

Ad

In episode 7, Pike and his team look into what Starfleet really stands for. They question the values that guide their missions and how they interact with each other.

2) The Gorn become a bigger threat

As the crew works on their goal, the Gorn become a bigger threat, putting their lives and the mission at risk. As they fight the alien threat, the team will have to deal with problems they have never seen before. This will force them to change and adapt.

Ad

3) Emotional growth for the crew

They will have to deal with their problems, mental flaws, and how their relationships with each other are changing. This episode will explore both their problems and their fights with other people.

Also Read: 7 best Star Trek: Discovery episodes to revisit as season 5 releases

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 7 will stream on Paramount+, Voot, and SkyShowtime on August 21, 2025, at 3:00 a.m. ET (12:00 a.m. PT).

About the author
Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.

Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.

If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rajan Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications