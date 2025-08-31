Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 9 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 9 is set to drop at 3 am ET on September 4, 2025, on Paramount+. Titled Terrarium, the episode is directed by Andrew Coutts and written by Alan B. McElroy. The penultimate episode of the third season will continue the USS Enterprise's exploration of new worlds under the leadership of Captain Christopher Pike.

The various adventures force crew members to challenge their long-held beliefs, as they face new challenges and conflicts that threaten their survival. Season 3 contains several character-driven storylines and standalone episodes that focus on the crew's interpersonal dynamics, while addressing their past traumas.

When does Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 9 come out? Release time for all major time zones

A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Instagram/@nerdoutparamount)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 9, Terrarium, will release at 3 am ET / 12 am PT on September 4, 2025, on Paramount+. Below is a list of different time zones showcasing the episode's release schedule:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Thursday, September 4, 2025 3 am Central Time Thursday, September 4, 2025 2 am Mountain Time Thursday, September 4, 2025 1 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, September 4, 2025 7 am Central European Time Thursday, September 4, 2025 9 am Eastern European Time Thursday, September 4, 2025 9 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, September 4, 2025 12:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time Thursday, September 4, 2025 5 pm

To watch the latest episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, viewers will need a Paramount+ subscription. The streaming service offers the Paramount+ Essential plan for $6.99 per month and the Paramount+ with Showtime plan for $12.99 per month, along with a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

How many episodes are left in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3?

An image from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Instagram/@nerdoutparamount)

As Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 consists of 10 episodes, the series has one more episode left after episode 9. The sci-fi show debuted with two episodes on July 17, 2025, and has rolled out the rest of the episodes weekly on Thursdays. Its finale is set to air on September 11, 2025. Also, the runtime of these episodes is set between 46 and 62 minutes.

The third installment of the hit series is directed by Chris Fisher, Jordan Canning, Dan Liu, Jonathan Frakes, Andi Armaganian, Valerie Weiss, Sharon Lewis, Andrew Coutts, and Maja Vrvilo. Among the show's writers are Dana Horgan, Davy Perez, Alan B. McElroy, Henry Alonso Myers, Kathryn Lyn, David Reed, Bill Wolkoff, Onitra Johnson, and Kirsten Beyer.

A brief recap of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 8

Babs Olusanmokun plays Dr. Joseph M'Benga in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Image via Instagram/@nerdoutparamount)

In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 8, the USS Enterprise crew members Pike, Uhura, La'An, and Chapel temporarily transform into Vulcans. Their personalities change drastically as Pike turns into a strict leader, Uhura manipulates the filmmaker Beto Ortegas, and Chapel prioritizes her work after isolating from her friends.

But La'An goes through the most extreme transformation, as her Khan bloodline takes over. Her violent tendencies rise to the surface, turning her into a warmonger who aims to rule the Enterprise and start an intergalactic war.

Doug, Number One's Vulcan ex-boyfriend, helps Spock revert Pike, Uhura, and Chapel to their human forms by accessing their respective katras (spiritual essence). However, turning La'An back proves much more difficult and takes place only after a psychic fight with Spock.

Also, Batel's request to resume work at the Starfleet Judicial Department is denied by Pike and Vice Admiral Pasalk, causing her to lash out in anger. In the end, Pasalk promotes her to take over from him as the Judge Advocate General after his retirement.

Major events to expect from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 9

Christopher Pike and Number One as seen in season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Image via Instagram/@nerdoutparamount)

Take a look at the potential plot developments of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode 9:

The episode title suggests that the USS Enterprise crew will encounter new creatures that will make them question their beliefs around self-agency and exercising control in the name of safety.

As the crew's brief transformation into Vulcans made them more self-aware in the last episode, it needs to be seen how their changed perspective enables them to interact differently with each other.

The latest episode will further develop the budding romance between La'An and Spock and showcase how other characters continue to navigate past traumas and challenges.

Stay tuned for the episode recap of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode 9.

