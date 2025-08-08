Who is Vezda in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3? All about the villain species that possesses Ensign Gamble in the latest episode

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 introduces a new and terrifying villain in its fifth episode, titled Through the Lens of Time, which aired on August 7, 2025, on Paramount+.As the crew of the USS Enterprise investigates a mysterious ancient temple, they encounter an entity that threatens both their lives and their very souls. The episode takes fans into the revelation of unknown dangers and introduces the malevolent force known as the Vezda.The plot of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 follows Captain Pike and his crew as they explore new worlds and encounter mysterious alien species. In episode 5, they land on the planet Vadia Nine to investigate ancient ruins that suggest connections to resurrection and reincarnation.However, their discovery goes beyond their expectations, ancient artifacts and hidden powers that bring grave danger to the crew. Amidst these discoveries, the crew faces mental and physical challenges, culminating in the shocking possession of Ensign Dana Gamble by an alien force.Vezda in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 is introduced as a non-corporeal, ancient, and malevolent alien species. In episode 5, the Vezda possesses Ensign Gamble after he encounters a mysterious artifact during the team's exploration of an ancient temple.This alien entity's abilities are horrifying, as it takes over Gamble's body, using his form to carry out its destructive intentions. The Vezda are described as being incredibly old, predating even some of the long-lived species in the Star Trek universe. Their connection to the Gorn and their potential to wreak havoc across the galaxy make them a formidable and terrifying new adversary for the Enterprise crew.The following article contains spoilers from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 5. Reader’s discretion is required.Vezda possesses Ensign Gamble in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3A still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)The episode Through the Lens of Time opens with Ensign Gamble, a new character on the Enterprise, excited about his first mission. He and the landing party, led by Nurse Christine Chapel, are investigating ancient ruins on the planet Vadia Nine.During their exploration, Gamble encounters a glowing orb, which unexpectedly explodes and burns out his eyes. Though the Enterprise crew attempts to restore his eyesight, something strange happens: Gamble’s body is no longer entirely his own.Gamble’s behavior changes dramatically as he becomes more aggressive and erratic. M’Benga, the ship’s doctor, is baffled by his lack of healing, even though the medical scans show no reason for Gamble's condition. As the situation worsens, it becomes clear that an alien entity is controlling Gamble’s body.The entity, later identified as the Vezda, speaks through him, referencing personal details of M’Benga's life that it shouldn't know. This moment foreshadows the danger the Vezda poses, as it uses Gamble’s memories and personality to manipulate those around him, making it difficult for the crew to discern the true threat.Read More: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 episode 5 ending explained: What happens to Ensign Gamble?Vezda’s malevolent powersA still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)The Vezda is revealed to be a non-corporeal being from another dimension. Its malevolent nature and its ability to possess living beings are central to its threat. The creature's power extends beyond just physical control. manipulate memories, emotions, and even personalities.When Gamble is possessed, he exhibits violent tendencies, attacking the crew and even killing one of the security officers in the process. The Vezda’s influence is terrifying because it not only controls the physical body but also twists the mind, causing the possessed to act against their will.As the crew struggles to understand what is happening to Gamble, they discover the Vezda’s origins. The Vezda are ancient entities, far older than many other species in the Star Trek universe, including the long-lived Pelia.The creatures are described as being a “force of darkness” from “behind the world,” emphasizing their otherworldly and incomprehensible nature. This cryptic description only adds to their mystique and danger.Also Read: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 recap: All to know before season 3 arrivesVezda’s connection to the GornA still from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 (Image via Paramount+)One of the most intriguing aspects of Vezda’s introduction is its connection to the Gorn, a species that has already played a significant role in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3. While the exact nature of this relationship is not fully explained, it’s suggested that the Vezda may share a history or conflict with the Gorn.This connection could open the door to future exploration of both species and their impact on the galaxy. The Vezda, as an ancient force of evil, brings a new vertical to the ongoing narrative involving the Gorn, and soon the two species seem to collide.The fight against the Vezda View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe crew of the Enterprise quickly realizes that they must act fast to stop the Vezda before it causes any more destruction. As the entity continues to control Ensign Gamble, it begins to lash out at those around him, following a confrontation in the ship’s sickbay.Captain Pike and the crew must confront the Vezda, who is now a physical threat that has taken over Gamble’s body. The situation escalates as the Vezda attempts to take over the Enterprise, using Gamble as a puppet to gain control of the ship.With the help of Pelia and Scotty, the crew manages to trap the Vezda back into the orb that initially released it. However, this is not the end of the threat. The episode ends with a cryptic message in an alien language flashing on a screen, suggesting that the Vezda’s influence may not be fully contained.This ominous conclusion hints that the Vezda will return. So, fans can expect future conflicts that may take place in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3. All the released episodes are now streaming on Paramount+.