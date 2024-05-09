Star Wars: Tales of the Empire episodes 1 & 2 ending explained: Long Live the Empire!

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire premiered with all six episodes on May 4, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar. In which, the first two episodes saw an intense journey for Morgan Elsbeth.

The first episode saw General Grievous devastate her life. Meanwhile, Morgan's mother dies, urging escape. As Morgan flees, she is shattered yet alive.

Thereafter, the spirit of vengeance sparks within her. Furthermore, Morgan's path intertwines with cunning allies and formidable foes. Morgan’s story concerns survival, power, and the indomitable will to shape the future. "Long Live the Empire," but at what cost?

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire- What happened in The Path of Fear?

A still from the first episode of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. (Image via Disney+)

In Star Wars: The Tales of the Empire, episode 1, The Path of Fear, General Grievous and Morgan fight intensely in chapter one.

Their encounter was marred with too much growling and grunting. The showdown was not only physically but emotionally intense for Morgan as her mother is killed by General Grievous.

Notably, Grievous' motive is to wipe all of them. Therefore, Morgan's mother urges her to run away and save herself. Everything appears seemingly in shambles.

Thereafter, Morgan comes under the protection of the Mountain Clan. Apparently. The power of Nightsisters has broken, and their spells have faded. “You’re fortunate to be alive.”

Next, she shows her what the dark day has brought, and we witness that the Galactic Empire is reduced to debris. Morgan is disappointed, but we witness a sense of vengeance when she is offered to stay with the Mountain Clan.

Then, she reminisces the chuckles of General Grievous. The witches start to fear that what happened to them won’t happen to them. Mountain Clan Matron reassures them that’s not going to happen.

“Don’t give your fear such fertile ground to take root,” Matron said.

Subsequently, Morgan joined Nali in her hunt. After Nali and Morgan’s conversation, the latter talks with the queen about what if droids came after them.

“As long as we leave them alone,” says the Matron.

She thinks Morgan is manipulating Nali, so she assures her firmly:

“We must trust our paths."

A still from the first episode of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. (Image via Disney+)

However, soon after, the droids attacked the Mountain Clan. In the fervent showdown, Nali, the daughter of the Mountain Clan Matron dies.

Then, Matron, the mother of Nali, enters the scene and tells Morgan that fighting is more about the choice than someone's capability. Next, she inquires about her late daughter and discovers that she is dead.

As she bid her last goodbye to her daughter, Nali apologized to her. The episode concludes with Matron telling Morgan her "path is set." Moreover, she relayed her pity to her, and she could foresee Morgan's future.

Star Wars: Tales of the Empire - What happened in

The Path of Anger?

A still from the first episode of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. (Image via Disney+)

In Star Wars: Tales of the Empire episode 2, titled The Path of Anger, as the newly appointed Magistrate, Morgan oversees the preparation of a Star Destroyer, impressing Moff Disdain with her dedication.

She proudly declares that her planet, Covrus, is a treasure trove of resources essential for their cause. However, the Imperial panel reveals their disinterest in her strategies, focusing solely on their strategic goals.

Questioned by an officer about her motivations, Morgan asserts, "For the glory of the Empire," revealing her commitment to its formidable legacy.

Returning to her village, her people question the outcome of her endeavors. When faced with skepticism and reminders of her promises of prosperity, she solemnly replies, "Everything comes at a cost," acknowledging even the price of failure.

A still from the first episode of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. (Image via Disney+)

Her loyalty and capability catch the attention of Grand Admiral Thrawn, who, through his agent Rukh, confirms her potential. "History remembers the witches of Dathomir,"

Thrawn remarks, appreciating her ambition and strategic mind. Despite Moff Disdain’s short-sightedness, focusing only on tangible resources, Thrawn sees value in Morgan's vision. He criticizes the Empire's tendency to overlook nascent troubles, noting, "Many in the Empire will trade lives for profit."

Confronted by Thrawn about her true intentions, Morgan reveals the destruction of her people and culture, eroding into the shadows of history.

“Yes, I seek power to ensure my future, to destroy my enemies. My anger gives me strength, and that is the strength that I offer the empire," Morgan said.

"Offer accepted," Thrawn declares, extending his support and resources to her. Despite her victory, the mood among her people is mixed; her success brings power and isolation as the people of the village are seemingly unhappy with her success.

The chapter closes with the somber proclamation, "Long Live the Empire," echoing through the corridors of power, a testament to Morgan's new, formidable alliance.

All the episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Empire are available to watch on Disney+.

